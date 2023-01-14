ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'It's Howdy Doody Time': Wisconsin man's automaton gave voice to the famed puppet

By Bill Glauber
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

SHOREWOOD, Wisc., — For Mathew Gruber, it's a window to the past, when television was young and a freckle-faced puppet named Howdy Doody was the star of the biggest children's program around.

Gruber didn't create Howdy Doody, the character and show that ran from 1947 to 1960 on NBC and entertained millions of kids around the country.

Instead, he did something that allowed the puppet to make "personal appearances" on behalf of the show's sponsors.

Gruber manufactured a Howdy Doody automaton, a mechanically driven puppet whose mouth and movements were synchronized to a tape played on a continuous loop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6GeU_0kEbjPmW00
Mathew Gruber, 99, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, with his Howdy Doody automaton that was a duplicate of the puppet used on the famous children’s TV show. Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Back then, you couldn't magically conjure up something like that on a computer screen with a few clicks of a mouse.

You had to build it from scratch, right down to the mechanics of the machine and the intricate colors of the western costume.

It worked then.

And it still works now.

The Howdy Doody automaton is more than 70 years old.

Gruber is 99.

"I was involved in the Howdy Doody show," Gruber said the other day, showing off his pride and joy. "I duplicated the puppet."

Enter Gruber's apartment at HarborChase of Shorewood assisted living and right there is the Howdy Doody automaton.

Play it, and you hear the voice of Buffalo Bob Smith, the host of the Howdy Doody show, talking up the great taste of Welch's grape juice.

There's more. A lot more. Puppets, automatons and memories.

American Pickers came calling but Gruber wasn't selling

So much material that the crew at the American Pickers reality TV show stopped by to take in Gruber's prized collection for an episode that aired in March.

They tried to swing a deal for some items but Gruber wasn't selling.

You see, the puppets and automatons, and there are plenty of them, are a little like his children.

And yes, he has three kids of his own, including two who live in the area.

Gruber's kids remember growing up with the puppets. They also recall that when they would ask their mother where their father was, she would often tell them, "in the basement with those (bleeping) puppets."

Gruber's work with automatons came about because of an off-hand remark someone made to his father, who not only was an artist and cabinetmaker, but also a ventriloquist.

"There was an incident, where my father was demonstrating his ventriloquist act," Gruber recalled.

The man watching the act told Gruber's father: "If you can get rid of you and just have the ventriloquist dummy we can make a fortune."

Gruber tried to make that fortune in the late 1940s and early 1950s with a company he called Soundisplay Enterprises. He created automatons for what was known as point-of-purchase advertising.

The trick was to lure the shoppers with the puppets that talked.

A big hit was the Scamperette puppet, which advertised slips and panties. He made seven of those automatons which would be moved from one department store to another.

It was also during this time that he created the Howdy Doody automaton. Gruber recalled he worked at the NBC studio for around a month just to create molds that he then used to manufacture the automaton.

"If I realized how important Howdy Doody turned out to be I would have spent more time with the TV show," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485u2d_0kEbjPmW00
The Howdy Doody automaton talking puppet that was created by Mathew Gruber, 99, in the 1950’s, a duplicate of the puppet used on the famous children’s TV show. Photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The problem for the business is that Gruber couldn't scale up.

He eventually closed shop and joined his father's decorative and furniture business in New York, later taking over the firm.

But he never lost his passion for puppet-making and other art.

His apartment is crammed with his works, including paintings and what he calls his "Constructions," geometric shapes made from thin strips of wood. There are also 400 more portraits that were painted by his father, some on the walls others on canvasses still un-stretched.

All of the material was carefully moved from Gruber's former home in New York to Shorewood.

And his family took extra care of the Howdy Doody and Scamperette pieces.

They were buckled in the back seat of a car and driven to the Midwest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'It's Howdy Doody Time': Wisconsin man's automaton gave voice to the famed puppet

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s legendary Critic at Large discusses his time at WFRV

(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Local 5’s own Critic at Large, Warren Gerds, who recently called it a career at WFRV. After many years of reporting on northeast Wisconsin’s local arts scene, Warren Gerds sits down with Tom Zalaski to provide some amazing details about his historic career.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend

RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RACINE, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love

I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 36, dies in Menomonee Falls crash

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash that happened on I-41 in Menomonee Falls. It happened Saturday, Jan. 14, around 2:45 a.m., on the Main Street off-ramp of I-41 northbound. Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate

The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'

MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Public Schools Need Teachers: MPS Talent Director Michael C. Harris Explains the Challenge

When it comes to educating the 71,000 students attending Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the system is under a dark cloud, and the thunder is growing louder. MPS needs an additional 200 teachers. I met Michael Harris for a conversation about the teacher shortage and other issues. He is senior director of talent management at MPS. His job is to recruit teachers and staff, and it’s a crucial job. There are over 8,000 MPS employees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Big Donations For Waukesha Parade Attack Memorials

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) After donations for memorials for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack stall at the end of last year, the fundraising drive gets some needed help Thursday. We Energies donated $50,000, and Pro Health Care gives $25,000 to the Waukesha County Community Foundation to support the...
WAUKESHA, WI
wizmnews.com

Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago

The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine Man on track to walk again after horrifying crash in 2018

It’s now been 4 years since William “Bill” Martin, a former Racine Horlick High School teacher, was involved in a serious crash in Caledonia that nearly took his life and took his wife’s life. Now he’s trying to regain his independence and mobility, and has made remarkable strides.
RACINE, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

751K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy