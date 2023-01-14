The Northern Nash varsity boys basketball team is 16-0 and continues its ascent as it looks for the Big East 2A/3A Conference title. The Knights started to pull away in the second quarter and went on for 67-50 league triumph on the road at Southern Nash in front of a packed house in Bailey on Friday. Northern Nash remained unbeaten in the Big East (6-0) and is a half-game ahead...

BAILEY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO