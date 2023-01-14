Read full article on original website
Friday Prep Basketball: NN boys ascend to top of Big East, stay unbeaten
The Northern Nash varsity boys basketball team is 16-0 and continues its ascent as it looks for the Big East 2A/3A Conference title. The Knights started to pull away in the second quarter and went on for 67-50 league triumph on the road at Southern Nash in front of a packed house in Bailey on Friday. Northern Nash remained unbeaten in the Big East (6-0) and is a half-game ahead...
Cougars' Pridgen reaches 1,000-point plateau
PINETOPS — SouthWest Edgecombe senior Jer’Lisah Pridgen reached a historic milestone on the basketball court against Washington on Friday night. Pridgen’s first basket of the third quarter resulted in her hitting the 1,000-point plateau for her high school career. Pridgen came into the game against the winless Pam Pack with 985 points, needing just 15 to reach 1,000. ...
Saturday Prep Basketball: SWE boys hold off Tarboro; girls give Langley No. 819
PINETOPS — For the second time in a week, the varsity boys basketball game between Tarboro and SouthWest Edgecombe came down to free throws. The Cougars received a clutch basket from Zy Thigpen at 2:37 the fourth quarter and then made six of 10 foul shots in the remaining time to secure a 58-54 nonconference victory over the Vikings at home on Saturday. Tarboro trailed by as many as 15...
No. 13 Virginia tops Florida State to extend winning ways
Armaan Franklin scored 20 points to lead No. 13 Virginia to a 67-58 victory over Florida State on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Tallahassee, Fla. Franklin made 4 of 7 3-point attempts and the Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2 ACC) shot 50 percent from behind the arc (11 of 22) to win their third straight game. Ben Vander Plas added 15 points and Kihei Clark had nine points, six assists and five rebounds.
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
UTEP 60, CHARLOTTE 58
Percentages: FG .490, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hardy 3-5, Dos Anjos 2-3, Sibley 1-2, Givance 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Solomon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sibley, Solomon). Turnovers: 9 (McKinney 3, Hardy 2, Solomon 2, Frazier, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Solomon 4, Dos Anjos 2,...
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
Memphis, South Florida Earn Sunday Conference Wins
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 24 points in South Florida’s 81-70 win against East Carolina on Sunday. Harris shot 8 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulls (8-10, 1-4 American Athletic Conference).
NO. 3 PURDUE 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63
Percentages: FG .423, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Loyer 2-3, Furst 1-1, Gillis 1-1, Jenkins 0-1, Newman 0-1, Morton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey 2). Turnovers: 9 (B.Smith 4, Kaufman-Renn 2, Edey, Loyer, Newman). Steals: 6 (B.Smith 2, Furst, Gillis, Loyer, Morton). Technical...
ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
NFL playoffs: Cowboys beat Bucs, divisional round awaits
A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys' first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.
Atlanta 121, Miami 113
MIAMI (113) Butler 11-16 11-11 34, C.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Adebayo 9-19 2-2 20, Herro 7-16 0-0 15, Vincent 4-10 0-0 10, Highsmith 3-5 0-0 7, Strus 3-9 5-5 13, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 43-89 19-20 113. ATLANTA (121) Collins 6-9 2-2 14, Hunter 6-10...
Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103
NEW ORLEANS (103) Marshall 7-12 0-0 14, Murphy III 7-14 0-0 17, Valanciunas 7-9 7-9 22, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, McCollum 8-20 6-8 25, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Alvarado 4-8 0-0 10, Graham 1-4 3-3 6. Totals 38-75 17-22 103. CLEVELAND (113) E.Mobley 8-10 3-4...
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
Percentages: FG .512, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Turner 5-9, Hield 5-10, McConnell 4-4, Duarte 2-3, Brissett 1-1, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-6, Smith 0-1, Mathurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 4, Brissett). Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 4, Hield 2, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
Short-handed ECU drops fourth straight
Down its top scorer and leading point guard in Javon Small, East Carolina needed to play top-level defense against visiting USF to try and find a way to record a much-needed win in American Athletic Conference play. But the Pirates couldn’t get the stops when they needed them, especially in...
Utah 126, Minnesota 125
UTAH (126) Beasley 4-10 1-2 10, Vanderbilt 4-5 7-8 15, Kessler 9-13 2-4 20, Clarkson 6-17 5-6 21, Conley 5-8 1-1 14, Gay 0-4 0-0 0, Agbaji 6-8 2-2 17, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Sexton 7-10 5-5 19. Totals 45-85 23-28 126. MINNESOTA (125) Anderson 6-12...
St. Petersburg's Tristian Gross is voted SBLive Florida Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to St. Petersburg's Tristian Gross, the winner of SBLive Florida's Athlete of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans. Gross, a guard for St. Petersburg, earned 48.55% of the 655 votes in a state-wide poll. Knocking off a state champion from a year ago is always ...
Louisville women's team snags a huge road win at Florida State
The University of Louisville women's basketball team had been searching for a signature win. The Cardinals have not been ranked since earlier in the season, had lost two games in the first six ACC conference games of the season, and were coming off a two-point loss at Virginia Tech on Thursday night.
