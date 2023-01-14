ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Friday Prep Basketball: NN boys ascend to top of Big East, stay unbeaten

The Northern Nash varsity boys basketball team is 16-0 and continues its ascent as it looks for the Big East 2A/3A Conference title. The Knights started to pull away in the second quarter and went on for 67-50 league triumph on the road at Southern Nash in front of a packed house in Bailey on Friday. Northern Nash remained unbeaten in the Big East (6-0) and is a half-game ahead...
BAILEY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cougars' Pridgen reaches 1,000-point plateau

PINETOPS — SouthWest Edgecombe senior Jer’Lisah Pridgen reached a historic milestone on the basketball court against Washington on Friday night. Pridgen’s first basket of the third quarter resulted in her hitting the 1,000-point plateau for her high school career. Pridgen came into the game against the winless Pam Pack with 985 points, needing just 15 to reach 1,000. ...
PINETOPS, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Saturday Prep Basketball: SWE boys hold off Tarboro; girls give Langley No. 819

PINETOPS — For the second time in a week, the varsity boys basketball game between Tarboro and SouthWest Edgecombe came down to free throws. The Cougars received a clutch basket from Zy Thigpen at 2:37 the fourth quarter and then made six of 10 foul shots in the remaining time to secure a 58-54 nonconference victory over the Vikings at home on Saturday. Tarboro trailed by as many as 15...
TARBORO, NC
Yardbarker

No. 13 Virginia tops Florida State to extend winning ways

Armaan Franklin scored 20 points to lead No. 13 Virginia to a 67-58 victory over Florida State on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Tallahassee, Fla. Franklin made 4 of 7 3-point attempts and the Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2 ACC) shot 50 percent from behind the arc (11 of 22) to win their third straight game. Ben Vander Plas added 15 points and Kihei Clark had nine points, six assists and five rebounds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62

Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 60, CHARLOTTE 58

Percentages: FG .490, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hardy 3-5, Dos Anjos 2-3, Sibley 1-2, Givance 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Solomon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sibley, Solomon). Turnovers: 9 (McKinney 3, Hardy 2, Solomon 2, Frazier, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Solomon 4, Dos Anjos 2,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KRMG

Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

Memphis, South Florida Earn Sunday Conference Wins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 24 points in South Florida’s 81-70 win against East Carolina on Sunday. Harris shot 8 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulls (8-10, 1-4 American Athletic Conference).
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 PURDUE 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63

Percentages: FG .423, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Loyer 2-3, Furst 1-1, Gillis 1-1, Jenkins 0-1, Newman 0-1, Morton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey 2). Turnovers: 9 (B.Smith 4, Kaufman-Renn 2, Edey, Loyer, Newman). Steals: 6 (B.Smith 2, Furst, Gillis, Loyer, Morton). Technical...
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61

Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

Miami 82, Syracuse 78

SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
SYRACUSE, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

NFL playoffs: Cowboys beat Bucs, divisional round awaits

A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys' first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 121, Miami 113

MIAMI (113) Butler 11-16 11-11 34, C.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Adebayo 9-19 2-2 20, Herro 7-16 0-0 15, Vincent 4-10 0-0 10, Highsmith 3-5 0-0 7, Strus 3-9 5-5 13, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 43-89 19-20 113. ATLANTA (121) Collins 6-9 2-2 14, Hunter 6-10...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103

NEW ORLEANS (103) Marshall 7-12 0-0 14, Murphy III 7-14 0-0 17, Valanciunas 7-9 7-9 22, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, McCollum 8-20 6-8 25, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Alvarado 4-8 0-0 10, Graham 1-4 3-3 6. Totals 38-75 17-22 103. CLEVELAND (113) E.Mobley 8-10 3-4...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119

Percentages: FG .512, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Turner 5-9, Hield 5-10, McConnell 4-4, Duarte 2-3, Brissett 1-1, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-6, Smith 0-1, Mathurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 4, Brissett). Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 4, Hield 2, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Short-handed ECU drops fourth straight

Down its top scorer and leading point guard in Javon Small, East Carolina needed to play top-level defense against visiting USF to try and find a way to record a much-needed win in American Athletic Conference play. But the Pirates couldn’t get the stops when they needed them, especially in...
GREENVILLE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Utah 126, Minnesota 125

UTAH (126) Beasley 4-10 1-2 10, Vanderbilt 4-5 7-8 15, Kessler 9-13 2-4 20, Clarkson 6-17 5-6 21, Conley 5-8 1-1 14, Gay 0-4 0-0 0, Agbaji 6-8 2-2 17, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Sexton 7-10 5-5 19. Totals 45-85 23-28 126. MINNESOTA (125) Anderson 6-12...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy