Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Related
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
Luka Doncic simply appreciates LeBron James.
Knicks Seek to 'Do Right' in Derrick Rose Trade
If Derrick Rose's New York Knicks career is indeed over, the team reportedly wants to make sure that there are no hard feelings.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Video: LeBron James And Savannah James Impressed By A Mop Boy's Enthusiastic Performance
While the win served as the cherry on top for the James family, there was one boy who stole the show for a few minutes leaving James and Savannah awestruck.
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
"It depends on what the rules are" — When Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince claimed the '04 Pistons would beat the '16 Warriors
Rip Hamilton believes the Pistons' versatility would overwhelm the Warriors.
Yardbarker
When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice
It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
"I tell Magic every time I see him...You were going to lose the series anyway" - Ralph Sampson on beating the Los Angeles Lakers in 1986
That time Ralph Sampson let Magic Johnson know he's not letting the Lakers win another game in the series
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
sportszion.com
LeBron James injury update: Lakers’ star still dealing with ankle soreness, likely to participate on Sunday’s game vs Sixers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for their 20th win in the Western Conference at Crypto.com Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference after losing a double-overtime thriller to the Dallas Mavericks. The extra time put a strain on Lakers forward LeBron James’ injured ankle.
NBA Rumors: Cavaliers, Hawks, And Jazz Have Discussed A 3-Team Trade
The Utah Jazz could land John Collins in a three-way trade with the Hawks and Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?
JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
Good news for Lakers fans.
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today
"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday. Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday
This season has been very up-and-down for the Chicago Bulls. Currently 19-24, the Bulls face some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and especially with the future of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, one player who the team is high on...
Comments / 0