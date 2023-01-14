ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice

It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
sportszion.com

LeBron James injury update: Lakers’ star still dealing with ankle soreness, likely to participate on Sunday’s game vs Sixers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for their 20th win in the Western Conference at Crypto.com Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference after losing a double-overtime thriller to the Dallas Mavericks. The extra time put a strain on Lakers forward LeBron James’ injured ankle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?

JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today

"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday.  Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday

This season has been very up-and-down for the Chicago Bulls. Currently 19-24, the Bulls face some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and especially with the future of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, one player who the team is high on...
CHICAGO, IL

