Fifth annual Border Clash set for Monday

The fifth annual Robert L. Vaughan Border Clash High School Basketball Invitational is set to take place on Monday.

As it has always been, the games pitting North Carolina high school basketball teams with Virginia teams will take place in Elizabeth City State’s Robert L. Vaughan Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This year’s event will be the biggest version of it yet with eight games lasting from the early morning until night.

In order, the varsity boys’ basketball teams from Perquimans, Camden, John A. Holmes, Currituck, Northeastern and Pasquotank will be competing.

Perquimans will get things started with a 9 a.m. tilt against Northampton (Va.).

The Pirates are struggling this season with a 2-9 record, while the Yellow Jackets are 7-3.

All records are as of Friday afternoon as most teams played another game on Friday or Saturday leading into the Border Clash.

Camden (6-5) will take the floor next at approximately 10:30 a.m. against a struggling Greenbrier Christian (Va.) team that is 3-7 on the season.

At noon, John A. Holmes (7-7), which will have played at Camden on Friday night, will face a 6-2 Booker T. Washington team.

The 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. games involve North Carolina teams not from the Daily Advance’s coverage area.

At 1:30, Unbeaten Washington County (9-0) makes another appearance at the Border Clash and will have a showdown against 12-1 Franklin (Va.).

At 3 p.m., South Central becomes the newest North Carolina team to participate when the Falcons face Catholic (Va.).

The 3A Falcons out of the Big Carolina Conference are 8-6 and tasked with facing a 15-2 Crusaders team.

Monday’s event closes with Currituck, Northeastern and Pasquotank.

The 6-6 Knights, who will have played at Northeastern on Friday, are set for a 4:30 p.m. against a 7-3 Great Bridge (Va.) team.

The Eagles (6-4) face a 4-4 Lakeland (Va.) squad at 6 p.m. and Pasquotank (6-6) will play in the final game at about 7:30 p.m. against a 2-5 Grassfield (Va.) team.

In the previous four editions of the Border Clash, presented by WRVS-FM 89.9, Virginia holds bragging rights with a 17-9 overall record over North Carolina. To match Virginia, the North Carolina schools would need to sweep all eight games on Monday.

Last year, the Virginia teams took six of the seven games played.

Tickets cost $12 and will be available on site where only debit and credit cards will be accepted.