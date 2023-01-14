ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Fifth annual Border Clash set for Monday

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3NFz_0kEbhQjf00

The fifth annual Robert L. Vaughan Border Clash High School Basketball Invitational is set to take place on Monday.

As it has always been, the games pitting North Carolina high school basketball teams with Virginia teams will take place in Elizabeth City State’s Robert L. Vaughan Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This year’s event will be the biggest version of it yet with eight games lasting from the early morning until night.

In order, the varsity boys’ basketball teams from Perquimans, Camden, John A. Holmes, Currituck, Northeastern and Pasquotank will be competing.

Perquimans will get things started with a 9 a.m. tilt against Northampton (Va.).

The Pirates are struggling this season with a 2-9 record, while the Yellow Jackets are 7-3.

All records are as of Friday afternoon as most teams played another game on Friday or Saturday leading into the Border Clash.

Camden (6-5) will take the floor next at approximately 10:30 a.m. against a struggling Greenbrier Christian (Va.) team that is 3-7 on the season.

At noon, John A. Holmes (7-7), which will have played at Camden on Friday night, will face a 6-2 Booker T. Washington team.

The 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. games involve North Carolina teams not from the Daily Advance’s coverage area.

At 1:30, Unbeaten Washington County (9-0) makes another appearance at the Border Clash and will have a showdown against 12-1 Franklin (Va.).

At 3 p.m., South Central becomes the newest North Carolina team to participate when the Falcons face Catholic (Va.).

The 3A Falcons out of the Big Carolina Conference are 8-6 and tasked with facing a 15-2 Crusaders team.

Monday’s event closes with Currituck, Northeastern and Pasquotank.

The 6-6 Knights, who will have played at Northeastern on Friday, are set for a 4:30 p.m. against a 7-3 Great Bridge (Va.) team.

The Eagles (6-4) face a 4-4 Lakeland (Va.) squad at 6 p.m. and Pasquotank (6-6) will play in the final game at about 7:30 p.m. against a 2-5 Grassfield (Va.) team.

In the previous four editions of the Border Clash, presented by WRVS-FM 89.9, Virginia holds bragging rights with a 17-9 overall record over North Carolina. To match Virginia, the North Carolina schools would need to sweep all eight games on Monday.

Last year, the Virginia teams took six of the seven games played.

Tickets cost $12 and will be available on site where only debit and credit cards will be accepted.

Comments / 0

Related
publicradioeast.org

Grant awarded to North Carolina HBCU targeted by bomb threats last year

The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina. North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College in Arkansas and Hampton University in Virginia each received between $100,000 and...
HAMPTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

High school basketball scores from Saturday night

Bishop Ireton 66, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 59. Elizabeth Seton, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 23. Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 64, Oak Hill Academy 56. Matoaca 86, Freedom (W) 64. Newman, La. 67, Bishop O’Connell 64. Norfolk Collegiate 84, Saint James, Md. 50. Norview 80,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WAVY News 10

New Virginia fishing, boating regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Norfolk State loses to Howard on last-second technical foul

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State lost its first conference game of the season in an almost unimaginable way; a technical foul call with one second remaining. Joe Bryant (team-high 23 points) hit the scored the go-ahead bucket with 1.2 seconds remaining, giving the Spartans (12-6, 2-1 in MEAC) a 84-83 lead and a big reason […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
Statesville Record & Landmark

Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion

No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
TENNESSEE STATE
oklahoma Sooner

OU Dominates Saturday Slate of Virginia Duals with Two Victories

The 26th-ranked Sooners capped off their trip to the Virginia Duals with two dominant wins over Ohio and Navy on Saturday. In OU's first matchup of the double-header, the Sooners prevailed over Ohio (2-5) 33-6 after winning the first eight bouts. At 125, No. 10 Joey Prata only needed an...
NORMAN, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina

Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy