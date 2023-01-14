ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Letter: New House agenda fails to address most crucial issues

By Bobby Burns
 2 days ago

The GOP clown show ended after 15 rounds of nonsense. Both sides of the McCarthy vote have the same political agenda for the House of Representatives: investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop, deprive the IRS of the resources it needs to investigate wealthy tax cheats, protect big pharma and for-profit hospital chains from attempts to stop their bleeding of Americans, whine but do nothing about immigration.

Sure enough, their first actions were to gut the House ethics committee, much to fabulist George Santos’ (R-NY) glee, and put forward a bill to gut the IRS. The latter will protect thousands of uber-wealthy people in the northeast and California and virtually no one in North Carolina. Basically, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy spat in the faces of his constituents. The GOP likes to talk about balancing budgets, but this action of abetting tax fraud is estimated to produce a $150-$200 billion net loss of revenues. Obviously, the budget deficit is to be used as an excuse to attack programs that help average citizens.

Next up for the GOP in the House are major cuts to Social Security and Medicare. With regard to the mess at our southern border, nothing is being offered up. And not a peep about the water crisis in the southwest: if the Great Salt Lake is allowed to dry up, 2.5 million people will have to move in order to avoid toxic dust storms laden with arsenic and other heavy metals.

Fortunately, all legislation put forward by the House will be filtered by the Senate. Because the GOP has no interest in serious legislation, nothing will be done about the serious and complex issues facing our nation.

But, we will find out what was on Hunter Biden’s laptop. That is important.

Brian McMillan

Ayden

