Letter: Public works staff don't get enough credit for hard work

On Jan. 12 I called the Elizabeth City Public Works Department inquiring about trimming some bushes next to my fence on city property that had grown beyond the fence. Within an hour I met a public works gentleman. We both surveyed the issue of the overgrown bushes. He agreed that they needed trimming.

A short time latter four hard-working city workers showed up and did a great job trimming the bushes and cleaning up the debris. I wanted to thank them for a job well done. Our public works people work hard and don’t get get much credit.

FRED BATT

Elizabeth City