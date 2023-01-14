ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Sale closed in Feeding Hills: $457,000 for a three-bedroom home

Melissa Losito and Edward Ogrady bought the property at 136 Barry Street, Feeding Hills, from Mario Tedeschi and Jorge Morgado on Dec. 29, 2022, for $457,000 which works out to $234 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good

With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
Detached house sells in Westfield for $475,000

Kari Scott and Jerome Scott bought the property at 242 West Road, Westfield, from Maria Diaz on Dec. 30, 2022, for $475,000 which works out to $181 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield

Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
George's Coney Island celebrating 105 years in business

WORCESTER, Mass. - George's Coney Island is celebrating 105 years in business. The Worcester institution started slinging hot dogs back in 1918. The Southbridge Street business announced earlier this week they'd be doing 105 days of celebration for the occasion. Over the course of 2023, Coney Island will host 105 special events, special menu items, as well as gifts and giveaways.
Three-bedroom home sells in Granville for $480,000

Frank Soleimani and Orod Soleimani acquired the property at 10 Julia Lane, Granville, from Joseph M Ascioti and Jeanine A Ascioti on Dec. 30, 2022, for $480,000 which represents a price per square foot of $183. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as two parking spaces. The unit and sits on a 113,256 square-foot lot.
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $475,000

Hannah Driscoll and Joseph Volk acquired the property at 82 Knollwood Drive, Longmeadow, from Brandon Stepp and Tracy Stepp on Dec. 30, 2022. The $475,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,165 square-foot lot.
Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
