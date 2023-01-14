Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Related
MassLive.com
Dozen hopefuls seek a sash in Westfield’s 1st colleen contest in 3 years
WESTFIELD — Twelve contestants for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest gathered on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sons of Erin at 22 Williams St., Westfield, to have their photos taken, get to know each other, and learn about all the responsibilities of the colleen and the court.
Youth performing at Community Music School of Springfield’s 2023 MLK celebration urged to follow their dreams
SPRINGFIELD — The music students drummed, they bowed their violins and they sang at the Community Music School of Springfield’s annual celebration to commemorate the legacy the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Meanwhile, speakers at the event urged the youths to follow their dreams and ambitions, echoing King’s...
‘Hero’ needed to adopt FIV+ cat in Springfield
A “hero” is needed to step up and adopt a cat with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV+) in Springfield, according to Dakin Humane Society. Murphy was a stray who has since been in a foster home after coming to Dakin Humane Society. “His foster says that he was shy...
Sale closed in Westfield: $537,500 for a five-bedroom home
Richard Esposito and Debra Esposito bought the property at 35 Gary Drive, Westfield, from Peter J Fiore and Michelle C Miele on Dec. 30, 2022. The $537,500 purchase price works out to $186 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Sale closed in Feeding Hills: $457,000 for a three-bedroom home
Melissa Losito and Edward Ogrady bought the property at 136 Barry Street, Feeding Hills, from Mario Tedeschi and Jorge Morgado on Dec. 29, 2022, for $457,000 which works out to $234 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good
With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!. According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday...
Detached house sells in Westfield for $475,000
Kari Scott and Jerome Scott bought the property at 242 West Road, Westfield, from Maria Diaz on Dec. 30, 2022, for $475,000 which works out to $181 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
spectrumnews1.com
Record Riot brings thousands of records, CDs, and other music to Auburn Elks Lodge
AUBURN, Mass. — Many people get their music online through streaming or other platforms these days, but it was a blast from the past for local music fans in Auburn Sunday. Record Riot was held at the Elks Lodge for the third time. Vendors brought out their vinyl records,...
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $449,000 for a four-bedroom home
Jemel Williams and Daytona Williams bought the property at 10 McIntosh Drive, Wilbraham, from Kevin W Rossmeisl on Dec. 30, 2022. The $449,000 purchase price works out to $202 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These...
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield
Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open this weekend
The Holyoke pop-up warming shelter will be open this Saturday and Sunday night.
spectrumnews1.com
George's Coney Island celebrating 105 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. - George's Coney Island is celebrating 105 years in business. The Worcester institution started slinging hot dogs back in 1918. The Southbridge Street business announced earlier this week they'd be doing 105 days of celebration for the occasion. Over the course of 2023, Coney Island will host 105 special events, special menu items, as well as gifts and giveaways.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
Three-bedroom home sells in Granville for $480,000
Frank Soleimani and Orod Soleimani acquired the property at 10 Julia Lane, Granville, from Joseph M Ascioti and Jeanine A Ascioti on Dec. 30, 2022, for $480,000 which represents a price per square foot of $183. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as two parking spaces. The unit and sits on a 113,256 square-foot lot.
worcestermag.com
Worcester Magazine readers share pics of lucky black cats for Friday the 13th
It's a day once thought of as a portent of bad fortune, but which for many has become a day of humor and whimsy — Friday the 13th, with this year's first such day occurring on Jan. 13. It may be pure superstition, but in the animal world, perhaps...
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $475,000
Hannah Driscoll and Joseph Volk acquired the property at 82 Knollwood Drive, Longmeadow, from Brandon Stepp and Tracy Stepp on Dec. 30, 2022. The $475,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,165 square-foot lot.
iBerkshires.com
Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0