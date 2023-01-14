Read full article on original website
earth.com
Clean cooking could save half a million lives each year
Replacing traditional wood and charcoal stoves could save nearly half a million lives each year in Africa alone, according to a new study from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. The researchers have published an open-source tool known as OnStove that can be used by local policymakers across the region to address a “severe market failure” in delivering clean cooking methods.
UK private renters ‘could save £570 a year if ministers act on energy efficiency’
Raising the minimum standard of energy efficiency to a C rating for privately rented homes would save bill payers about £570 a year, research has found. This would amount to annual savings totalling £1.75bn across the UK, according to the thinktank E3G in a report called Cutting Energy Bills and Raising Standards for Private Renters.
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
BBC
Northern Ireland agriculture: Turning tonnes of dung from waste to resource
Northern Ireland produces a lot of manure - and with manure comes a lot of harmful, hot air. It's estimated that the agriculture industry could feed 10 million people - way more than the actual number of people here. But that much food equates to more than three million cows,...
Scientists use ‘miracle material’ to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Scientists have invented a system that can convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels, using only energy from the Sun.The solar-powered reactor, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into products that can be used a wide range of industries.It is the first ever time that a reactor can convert two waste streams into two separate chemical products simultaneously.“Converting waste into something useful using solar energy is a major goal of our research,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from the University of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.“Plastic pollution is a huge...
Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries
There is no doubt that renewable energy sources are the future. They're available in all countries, but their potential is yet to be fully harnessed. According to The International Renewable Energy Agency, 90 percent of the world's electricity should come from renewable energy by 2050. Now, sources like sunshine and...
Upworthy
A Kenyan woman's startup recycles plastic into bricks that are five times stronger than concrete
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Nzambi Matee is the founder of Gjenge Makers, a startup based in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Her business transforms plastic waste into bricks that are five to seven times stronger than concrete. In addition to establishing the company, Matee designed the machines that manufacture the bricks. She sources plastic low and high-density polyethylene and polypropylene from local packaging plants for free to produce durable building materials. The materials she sources are waste others cannot process anymore or recycle. Therefore, Matee prevents tonnes of plastic waste from ending up in landfills across the country. She hopes to expand her business to add a bigger manufacturing line, Good News Networking reports.
Gas boilers should be banned within a decade, says major review of Sunak climate plans
New gas boilers should be banned within a decade while the installation of heat pumps must be “turbo-charged”, according to a new government review of the UK’s net zero plans.The review, carried out by leading green Tory MP Chris Skidmore and published on Friday, says that the national transition to net zero carbon emissions – including replacing boilers and buying electric cars – will cost households £4,000 to £6,000 on average up to 2040, with savings possible only after that.The review recommends the target for phasing out gas boilers be set at 2033 – two years earlier than currently...
What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
Many investors and corporations believe that accounting for the impact that businesses have on the environment, society as a whole and their own workforces benefits their bottom line.
Farming in South Africa: 6 things that need urgent attention in 2023
South Africa’s agriculture remains an important sector of the economy and holds great potential to reduce poverty. It’s also central to the political economy of the country, as evident in the governing African National Congress’s (ANC) recent policy documents. The ANC acknowledges that agriculture. holds the potential...
The new-build ‘homes’ where energy scientists play God with the weather
Researchers hope £16m temperature-controlled chamber can stress test green tech to help make houses energy efficient
8 Sustainable Side Hustles That Will Make You Money and Save the Environment
From growing herbs to driving Uber, some ideas for sustainability-related jobs that will earn you some extra cash.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Crypto.com Commits to Offsetting Its Carbon Footprint
A notable cryptocurrency exchange known as Crypto.com has, for a considerable amount of time, maintained its dedication to a more environmentally responsible future. To take the next step toward enhanced sustainability and emissions reduction, Crypto.com has announced today that it would be cooperating with Climeworks, a pioneer in the area of carbon dioxide removal utilizing direct air capture technology.
fullerproject.org
On these women-run Himalayan farms, even climate-resilient crops are failing
When a WhatsApp message flashed up on Renu Oli’s phone offering free millet seeds from the government, her first thought was not the terraced fields near her home that lay empty. Like most people in her village in the Indian Himalayas, Oli has largely abandoned crop farming. Instead, she thought, the seeds might do as fodder for her cow, Radha.
Recharge Industries™ Engages Accenture to Help Design and Engineer One of the World’s Largest Gigafactories in Australia
GEELONG, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Recharge Industries™, a Scale Facilitation® portfolio company, has engaged Accenture (NYSE: ACN) as its engineering provider to move forward on building one of the world’s largest gigafactories in Australia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005122/en/ Recharge Industries™ is building a gigafactory in Geelong, Australia, with help from Accenture, expected to generate up to 30 gigawatt hours of storage capacity. © Recharge Industries™ 2023
World
Lula promises sustainable development for the Amazon
Valdemar de Assis corralled his herd of cattle back into their pen after a day in the field. He’s a family farmer whose land runs alongside the Trans-Amazon highway in the Amazonian state of Pará. The lush forest here was cut decades ago amid a government push to open up the jungle. Assis grew up here on a farm. Today, he said, he has about 300 cows.
Liberty Steel to begin next phase of restructuring with up to 440 jobs affected
Liberty Steel is to implement the next phase of its restructuring programme which could affect up to 440 jobs, the company has announced.Liberty, part of the GFG Alliance, said it will offer an alternative to redundancy through a programme which aims to retain, redeploy and reskill affected workers.Workers will be offered a level of guaranteed salary and outplacement opportunities, with the intention of being redeployed within Liberty Steel UK on previous employment terms when market conditions allow.The company said the measures will forge a “viable way forward” for the business and help safeguard jobs in its wider workforce of 1,900...
BBC
Redcar hydrogen home energy project's safety questioned
Concerns are being raised about the safety of a pilot project to replace home gas supplies with hydrogen. Redcar on Teesside and Whitby in Ellesmere Port are bidding to host the trial to be chosen later this year. Steve Rudd, who lives in Redcar, said hydrogen was "inherently unsafe" but...
eastcoasttraveller.com
