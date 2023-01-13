ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hennessey Performance Mustang GT500 Sets MPH Record—With Christmas Tree in Tow

If it's the holiday season, it's Hennessey-puts-a-tree-on-the-roof-of-something-and-drives-fast season, too. For 2022, the manufacturer of high-performance vehicles did it again, this time with a Venom 1000 Mustang GT500 sporting a lit-up Christmas tree on the roof. This year's "Christmas Tree Run" saw a (unofficial) record of 192 mph. The Venom 1000...
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.

