A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
"The windshields are all broken, and the frame of the car is just all twisted," Mauricio Henao said after his car was totaled by a boulder in Malibu.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant...
Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water
As a small truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been popular. But now, it's getting attention from the wrong places. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hennessey Performance Mustang GT500 Sets MPH Record—With Christmas Tree in Tow
If it's the holiday season, it's Hennessey-puts-a-tree-on-the-roof-of-something-and-drives-fast season, too. For 2022, the manufacturer of high-performance vehicles did it again, this time with a Venom 1000 Mustang GT500 sporting a lit-up Christmas tree on the roof. This year's "Christmas Tree Run" saw a (unofficial) record of 192 mph. The Venom 1000...
Thousands of Ford Trucks Missing Chips Are Finally Getting Finished, Satellite Pics Show
planet.orgIf you've been waiting months or more for your new Super Duty, switch your phone off silent and get ready for a trip to the dealer.
This Little River distillery has a hidden speakeasy room. Now is your chance to see it
The nationwide ban on alcohol sales ended nearly 90 years ago, but a Little River distillery is offering patrons a glimpse at how people managed their way around that law at the time. Twelve 33 Distillery is opening its speakeasy — a secretive room where illegal alcohol sales historically occurred...
Disney World Shares Details On Its Next Major Ride Addition
A much-anticipated new ride at Disney World is set for opening.
