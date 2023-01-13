Read full article on original website
CLE Students Learn More About Martin Luther King Jr.
In recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, students at Cottage Lane Elementary School engaged in a variety of school-wide, classroom and library activities to recognize the national holiday. Fifth graders in Bill McAuliffe and Melanie Nunes’s class took the time to reflect on the life and legacy of King...
