Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Lakota Descendants Remember Ancestors Killed at Wounded Knee
WASHINGTON — Editor’s Note: This story may be triggering for some readers. Lakota from reservations across South Dakota gathered at the Wounded Knee Cemetery on the Pine Ridge Reservation to commemorate ancestors massacred by the U.S. Cavalry in 1890. On top of 2-foot snowdrifts at the cemetery on...
KELOLAND TV
Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
newscenter1.tv
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:
sdpb.org
Oyate Court program to expand reach
Oyate Court, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and tribal representatives, is expanding. After beginning in Pennington County, efforts are underway to create a similar program in Tripp County. Oyate Court offers a path for those in the criminal justice system that goes beyond locking up an offender. Under...
KEVN
Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Francis White Lance, 65, pleaded not guilty Jan. 10 to the robbery of the Lakota Federal Credit Union in Kyle. Lance, who is from Wanblee, is charged with bank robbery and the discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. According to a Department of Justice release, White Lance committed the crimes in November 2022.
Comments / 0