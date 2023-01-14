PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.

