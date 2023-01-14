Read full article on original website
Terry Masters
2d ago
Such a powerful area it literally took my breath away when I visited 2 years ago...I want to go back again & every year to honor the Ancestors...it is painful too but I need to do it for my SoulI am from Washington but live here now in Paha Sapa & cherish it🌄🧡
Jeff Brose
1d ago
those were sad days but let's not forget Custer even though he was a bad man the others had to follow even though we fought and died for the land don't forget what the braves did to a white women when they raided there homes this was over 100 years ago slavery was only 60 years ago we have a history teach all of it learn from it and move on but remember and be better
