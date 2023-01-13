(The Center Square) – Tennessee ranks in the bottom half of states in terms of best places to raise a family, according to a recently released report. WalletHub, a personal finance website, put together the state rankings based on 51 indicators of family-friendliness, ranging from median annual family income to housing affordability and unemployment rates Its report said the ideal city is one that’s affordable to live in during this time of high inflation but also offers quality schools, healthcare and entertainment.

