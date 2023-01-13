Read full article on original website
Forspoken PC Requirements Revealed: Minimum, Recommended, Ultra
Forspoken is an action-based, role-playing game, which follows the journey of Frey, a New Yorker who has been transported to the stunning, yet torturous, land of Athia, and she has to use her magical powers to cross the land and get back home. You might be excited to play Forspoken, but if you want to know what the PC requirements are to play the upcoming game, we have detailed specs required for minimum, recommended, and ultra.
Anno 1800 trailer announces next-gen console launch for March
Anno 1800, Ubisoft’s acclaimed city builder set during a burgeoning Industrial Age, has just released a new trailer announcing that it will finally reach consoles on March 16th, 2023. Anno 1800 will be available on PlayStation or Xbox’s next-gen consoles. Here is today’s big reveal trailer from publisher Ubisoft:
Indie platformer Mrs. Cat Between Worlds launches tomorrow
Mrs. Cat Between Worlds, a space cat 2D platformer from publisher Ratalaika Games, has just announced that it will launch tomorrow. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and even PlayStation 5. Here’s the tweet from Ratalaika Games’ official feed:. Ratalaika Games has a...
Candle Knight officially delayed until Spring 2023
Candle Knight, an upcoming 2.5D puzzle platformer with a medieval and surreal theme, has just been delayed until Spring 2023, just ahead of its original planned launch for this month. Developer and publisher Dracma Studios, based in Mexico, has cited the need to polish the game and eliminate bugs. A...
Lost Ark’s The Witcher crossover release notes
Tomorrow, the January “Lost Ark x The Witcher” Update will finally arrive in Arkesia. During this event, players will unravel mysteries with Geralt and his crew, explore brand-new events, win themed rewards, and get access to several quality-of-life enhancements that make adventure in Smilegate‘s Lost Ark a more enjoyable experience. Downtime will begin on January 18th at 12 AM PDT (8 AM UTC) and is expected to last four hours.
Silver Lining Studio’s The Star Named EOS is coming to PC and consoles soon
The Star Named EOS is a first-person narrative puzzle adventure game developed and published by Taiwan-based developer, Silver Lining Studio. In this game, players will help a young photographer uncover the truth about his mother’s disappearance by taking photographs and solving puzzles. The Star Named EOS is set to...
Tails: The Backbone Preludes announces February launch with release date teaser
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is an upcoming dystopian noir from developer Eggnut and publisher Raw Fury. A new release date trailer has revealed that Tails: The Backbone Preludes will launch soon on February 2nd, 2023. It’ll be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Here’s the full release date trailer from publisher Raw Fury:
How to Farm in Roblox The Survival Game
Roblox The Survival Game will have you looking to survive in a medieval world! You will need to find food, build shelter, form kingdoms with other players to keep yourself alive. Make sure to keep alert, because not all players are friendly and they might be part of other kingdoms. If you want to learn how to farm, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
Tribes of Midgard’s Witch Saga update is taking players to the Gates of Hel
Tribes of Midgard developer Norsefell has put a lot of love into its Viking survival game. It shows through the quality of life improvements and deep connection to the beliefs of the culture its game draws from. With each new update, the game has only become more filled with the realms and deities from Norse tales. The Witch Saga update is bringing a new Realm for players to explore and other important changes.
Best Reflections in Ice Decks for Clash Royale
Clash Royale is holding the Reflections in Ice Challenge event, and players will need to build themselves a deck from a variety of select cards that fit this theme. If you don’t fancy yourself much of a deck builder, the never fear, because we’ve got a list of options that you can take into battle!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announces upcoming Unrivaled Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid event
Game Freak has prepared yet another time-limited 7-star or Black Crystal Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This time, Pokémon trainers will get a chance to battle and get a Greninja with the Mightiest Mark. Greninja is rarely encountered in Paldea, and the Greninja that appears during this event has Poison as its Tera Type, making it both a formidable opponent and a powerful ally.
Warhammer 40k: Warpforge releases new Steam demo trailer
Warhammer 40k: Warpforge, an upcoming digital card game set in the popular fantasy franchise, has released a new trailer ahead of this week’s upcoming Steam demo. The demo will be available between January 19th and January 22nd on Steam, featuring the Necrons faction. Here’s the full trailer:. Warhammer...
8 Best Sailing Games
There is no feeling quite like sailing the high seas. Movies like Pirates of the Caribbean are seemingly responsible for instilling the need for adventure among the ocean waves in the general public, The desire to smell the salty ocean air and hear the sails flapping in the wind was certainly planted in me at a young age, and thankfully there are plenty of games to provide for that calling.
Shindo Life Espada Private Server Codes (January 2023)
Roblox Shindo Life is a massive game with a bunch of different modes and areas to explore. The map features a wide selection of areas, which means you might be competing against other players for certain hard to find items. If you’re looking to trackdown something from Espada in the game, we have a list of lucky PS codes for you to use so that you can cycle through them and not have to compete over that item you’ve been looking to get!
Top 12 things to put in a room in Minecraft
While Minecraft is at its heart a survival game, it is also a whole lot more! Once you’ve got yourself a base that is pretty much self-sufficient and you are thriving, you will likely turn your attention to decorating your builds. If that’s the case and you are hard up for ideas, we’ve got a list of different items that you can add to your rooms that will make them pop!
Hyenas trailer teases new map “We Took Manhattan”
Hyenas, an upcoming multiplayer shooter from developer Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA, has just released a new trailer featuring a first look at their upcoming map We Took Manhattan. Hyenas has no release date confirmed yet, but We Took Manhattan will be available for alpha PC players on January 20th, at 12 PM eastern time. Here’s the new walkthrough of Hyena’s sci-fi map:
Fruit Battlegrounds Gear 4 Fruit Update log and patch notes
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Gear 4 Update has been released on January 17th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Rokaplay announces Steam Game Fest for Cozy and Friendly games
Rokaplay, an indie developer based in Germany, has just revealed they plan to host a big Steam event featuring a variety of cozy and family-friendly titles. Rokaplay’s official site reinforces they are inspired by Nintendo, and they intend to continue expanding their own friendly library accordingly. Now, they’re going...
