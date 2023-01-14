HP Victus 15L — $650, was $950. The HP Victus 15L packs a lot into its small yet stylish tower unit. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Graphics card wise, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of dedicated memory. While this is an older card compared to the RTX 30-series range, its Super label ensures this is still capable of keeping up with many of the latest games if you tweak quality levels accordingly. Looking good, you get 9 USB ports for all your devices, along with mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel. There’s also the Omen Gaming Hub so you can intelligently overclock the system as well as adjust fan controls and other key features. It’s a pretty good all-rounder at this price.

5 DAYS AGO