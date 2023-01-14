Read full article on original website
Score! Amazon just slashed $300 off this LG OLED in Super Bowl TV deal
Best Buy just slashed LG's excellent B2 OLED TV by $300 — this is one of the best OLED TV deals you can get right now
Android Headlines
Motorola launches the Moto G Play 2023
Motorola has a foothold in the premium smartphone market, but its bread and butter is the mid-range sector. The Lenovo-owned company just launched the latest addition to its popular Moto G series. The Moto G Play 2023 just launched today, and you might to look into this device. This phone...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Digital Trends
The 3 very best laptop deals you can shop today — from $190
There are some fantastic laptop deals going on today across many different popular online retailers. With so many options to choose from, we’ve picked out some of our favorites. Whatever your budget or need, there’s something here for you so you’ll be happy with your purchase and able to be on the move more. That includes gaming laptop deals as well as some super cheap budget laptops too. Read on while we take you through our picks.
LG C3 OLED vs LG C2 OLED: which TV should you buy?
Can’t decide between buying an LG C2 OLED for Super Bowl Sunday or waiting for the LG C3 OLED later this year? We can help.
pocketnow.com
Save up to $399 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you get your hands on some of the most powerful and versatile laptops on the market, as Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models currently receive up to 16 percent savings. First up, we have the larger 16-inch model, which is now available for $2,100 after receiving a $399 discount, representing 16 percent savings.
Samsung deal: How to get a $100 credit and the newest Galaxy phone and laptop
Samsung is offering customers a big deal on the latest in Galaxy products just before its next product launch. The tech retailer is offering customers who reserve the latest Galaxy phone and/or Galaxy Book laptop a Samsung credit up to $100. Reservations for the devices come ahead of the “Galaxy...
TechRadar
This thin-and-light RTX 4090 laptop could be the best laptop of 2023
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is surprisingly thin and lightweight, considering that it can include up to a Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 4090 GPU. Combined with the fun AniME Matrix feature and you have potentially the best laptop of the year. Pros. +. Excellent specs. +. Thin and light...
Digital Trends
Don’t miss these 4 gaming PC deals today — from $650
HP Victus 15L — $650, was $950. The HP Victus 15L packs a lot into its small yet stylish tower unit. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Graphics card wise, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of dedicated memory. While this is an older card compared to the RTX 30-series range, its Super label ensures this is still capable of keeping up with many of the latest games if you tweak quality levels accordingly. Looking good, you get 9 USB ports for all your devices, along with mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel. There’s also the Omen Gaming Hub so you can intelligently overclock the system as well as adjust fan controls and other key features. It’s a pretty good all-rounder at this price.
IGN
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch Digital Game Sale, Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo, and More
Today save on a great selection of Nintendo Switch digital game codes, grab the Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo before they become hard to find, or grab deals on the gargantuan LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, the highly rated Wingspan board game, a Razer wireless gaming headset for only $35, and more.
DirectStorage Performance Compared: AMD vs Intel vs Nvidia
AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT, Intel's Arc A770, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 compared in DirectStorage GPU decompression
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU could get cheaper with a new version – but don’t get your hopes up
Cost difference of purported new chip variant – which might also come to the inbound RTX 4070 – could be tiny. Nvidia’s RTX 4080 is purportedly getting a new spin on the GPU which could reduce the cost – but any price reduction will likely be very minor, sadly, if it happens at all.
Digital Trends
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
After buying a pre-built machine from gaming PC deals, or building your own rig by taking advantage of offers such as GPU deals, the next step is to purchase a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming desktop. If you’re looking for the best possible option, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor is a highly recommended one, especially with Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $3,000 from $3,500 originally. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
This time around, we’re comparing the ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G. Both of these phones have very clean versions of Android, as ASUS simply added some useful features on top of stock Android. The ZenFone 9 is actually a great phone to upgrade to from the Pixel 5a 5G. Those are actually the main reasons we’re comparing these two phones. There are some other reasons too, like the fact they’re both rather compact.
New Years tech sale: The best laptop deals in 2023
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The New Year is here. If you need a new laptop for 2023, there's great news: Many of the best...
notebookcheck.net
Powerful AMD Strix Point APUs with 9 TFLOP RDNA 3+ iGPU and hybrid Zen 5 CPU could make low-end discreet GPUs "irrelevant"
AMD is set to release the desktop Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” CPUs and Strix point APUs sometime in 2024. While the company hasn’t revealed a lot of details about the Strix Point APUs, we know that the APUs will be built on an unidentified “Advanced Node” featuring Zen 5 CPU cores and an RDNA 3+ GPU. Rumors have mentioned that Strix Point APUs will use a hybrid architecture with Zen 5 and Zen 4D cores like Intel’s 12th and 13th gen chips.
TechRadar
Asus’ 540Hz HD gaming monitor is just silly
CES – one of the world’s biggest annual tech conferences – has been home to numerous silly gadgets over the years. We’ve seen finger-nibbling robots, ovens that can live stream your cooking, and even an RGB face mask. But today I want to call your attention...
game-news24.com
Intel Core i9-13900T processor benchmarks show superior performance than 12900K 125W @ 35W
Intel recently introduced the 13th generation T-series chips with a Core i9-13900T processor with a TDP of 35 W. The new chip was tested in Geekbench 5 and has a very big performance due to his limited power budget. The Intel Core i9-13900T, based on the specifications of the Core...
Phone Arena
Android 13 is now rolling out to 2021's unconventional Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip
While nowhere near as fast and as generous as Samsung with its official Android 13 updates, Asus made a few solid promises a couple of months back, delivering on two of them pretty much right on schedule. After the 2022-released Zenfone 9 left the 2021-released Android 12 version behind a...
CAMM to Usurp SO-DIMM Laptop Memory Form Factor Says JEDEC Member
CAMM is set to replace SO-DIMM in premium laptop designs, according to JEDEC member and engineer Tom Schnell, who helped implement an early version of this memory in a Dell laptop last year.
