ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

‘Gunsmoke’: Did Burt Reynolds Get Along With James Arness and the Rest of the Cast?

By Stacy Feintuch
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Burt Reynolds began his rise to fame in the TV series Gunsmoke . He went on to become a Hollywood legend, starring in films such as Deliverance , Smokey and the Bandit , The Cannonball Run , The Longest Yard , and Boogie Nights , the last of which earned him an Oscar nomination. Throughout his lengthy career, he starred opposite celebrities such as Sally Field, Dolly Parton , and Goldie Hawn. The mustached sex symbol was also romantically linked to Field, Dinah Shore, and Loni Anderson.

But it all began when a clean-shaven Burt Reynolds swaggered onto the Gunsmoke cast in season 8.

‘Gunsmoke’ aired for 20 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wblbu_0kEbdR2u00
‘Gunsmoke’ cast: Milburn Stone (left), Ken Curtis, Amanda Blake, Burt Reynolds, and James Arness | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The CBS series Gunsmoke was set in the frontier town of Dodge City, Kansas. The show revolved around U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness), Deputy Chester (Dennis Weaver), Doc Adams ( Milburn Stone ), and saloon-keeper Miss Kitty (Amanda Blake).

The series, which aired from 1955 to 1975, was the epitome of an American Western. Gunsmoke featured horse chases, shootouts, card sharks, hold-ups, bank robberies, and even a brothel.

Amid it all, Dillon used his skills and judgment to keep the peace before resorting to gun violence. He also had a soft spot for Miss Kitty , although the show never depicted a romance between the two.

Burt Reynolds joined the ‘Gunsmoke’ cast in season 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPOip_0kEbdR2u00
Burt Reynolds | Getty Images

When Dennis Weaver left the show, Burt Reynolds came to Gunsmoke in season 8 as blacksmith Quint Asper , an angry young man. Dillon took a liking to him, and Quint stayed in Dodge City for three seasons.

Though his stint on Gunsmoke was short, Reynolds fit in with the rest of the cast, and his fellow actors enjoyed having him.

In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation , Arness spoke fondly of his former co-star.

“You could tell very quickly that Burt was a guy who had a great presence,” the Gunsmoke star said. “As we learned in the later years, one of his great skills is his comedic skill.”

Arness went on to speak about their relationship: “He was a wonderful guy to work with, and we all became friends. He just fit right in with the family group, and we had a wonderful time. He was there … for only a couple of seasons, and then he moved on to gigantic screen stardom.”

That he did.

Why did Burt Reynolds leave ‘Gunsmoke’?

Related

A Stunt Gone Wrong Halted Burt Reynolds’ Acting Career for 2 Years: ‘I Ruined the Movie’

It turns out the Evening Shade star followed some helpful advice from one of his Gunsmoke castmates.

Two years before his death at 82, Reynolds recalled in a 2016 interview that Stone talked him into leaving the Western series .

“I enjoyed being on Gunsmoke . But if it hadn’t been for Milburn Stone, this interview might not even be taking place,” he told Cowboys & Indians .

Asked to elaborate, the star added, “Well, when I came back after doing a movie [during the summer hiatus], Milburn said, ‘Your movies are taking off — get out of here,’” Reynolds recalled. “I said, ‘Don’t you like me?’ He said, total gentleman that he was, ‘I love your work. But it’s time to think about your movie career.’ I knew he was the smartest guy on the set — I always thought that. He was so wonderful. So I quit.”

Stone saw something in Reynolds, and he was right. The rest is history.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
Looper

Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?

When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

261K+
Followers
125K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy