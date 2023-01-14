ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
AOL Corp

27 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now

The U.S. officially entered a bear market on June 13, 2022, when, as CNBC reported, the S&P 500 closed over 21% below January’s all-time record high. While no one can predict how long the bear market will last, one thing is certain: In this economic environment, with volatile share prices and high inflation, some investors will shy away from high-flying, high-dollar stocks and look instead toward lower-priced stocks.
thecoinrise.com

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Expected to Soar by About 10% Today

Bitcoin (BTC) miners are bracing up for a jump in difficulty as the complexities that miners must overcome to solve valid blocks are expected to soar by about 10% in the network’s upcoming adjustments. According to mining insights from the on-chain data site, Coinwarz.com, the next Bitcoin difficulty adjustment...
theblock.co

Bitcoin nears $20,000 as traditional markets rise in US

Bitcoin briefly crossed the $20,000 threshold after U.S. markets closed on Friday. Bitcoin hit the $19,000 level on Thursday for the first time since the November collapse of FTX. Bitcoin was up 0.6% at the close of U.S. markets, trading around $19,460 while traditional markets reversed earlier losses to close...
dailyhodl.com

Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
