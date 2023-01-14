Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
From the Pulpit: The food dish of trust
“Then, turning to his disciples, Jesus said, “That is why I tell you not to worry about everyday life—whether you have enough food to eat or enough clothes to wear. For life is more than food, and your body more than clothing. Look at the ravens. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for God feeds them. And you are far more valuable to him than any birds!’”
Rev. George Ellis | Unshakable Faith
Anne Cetas wrote this: “Kevin walked into the nursing facility after his dad passed away to pick up his belongings. The staff handed him two small boxes. He said he realized that day that it really didn’t take an abundance of possessions to be happy. His dad, Larry, had been carefree and always ready with a smile and an encouraging word for others.”
Mom Teaches Daughter Song for Implementing Boundaries and It’s Brilliant
BRB memorizing some lyrics...
Harnessing the Magic of January: Manifest Your Desires
January is a month of new beginnings and opportunities for transformation. As we move past the darkness and stillness of the winter solstice, we are reminded of the magick that exists in the natural world and the ways in which we can tap into it to manifest our desires and fulfill our dreams.
The Meaning of the Winter Solstice — Christmas as a Time of Rebirth
December 22 marks the beginning of rebirth—following the shortest day December 21st. The winter solstice since ancient times represented symbolically the death and rebirth of the Sun on December 25th, marked by a festive holiday, Saturnalia, honoring the pagan sun god.
This Christmas Day, let’s spread gentleness in an ever-more-aggressive world
Some 20 years ago, I was talking to my friend Nathan about God. As one does. I told him that while it was difficult for me to imagine a literal lord and savior, like the grey-bearded one painted by Michelangelo, I liked believing in something. Some kind of being, some sort of force, some sort […] The post This Christmas Day, let’s spread gentleness in an ever-more-aggressive world appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
psychologytoday.com
How Guilt Can Destroy Relationship Intimacy
People of all ages feel guilty when they fear that they are not measuring up to the expectations of someone who is important to them. They will often suppress their own enjoyment or comfort in something they want to do just to avoid real or imagined disapproval. If they choose that path, they are allowing guilt to control their thoughts and actions.
collective.world
We Spend So Much Time Trying To Fix Ourselves That We Forget We’re The Ones Who Decided We’re Broken
“The soul is the truth of who we are.” — Marianne Williamson. I’d like to ask you some questions, which I hope you will answer after reading this article. If you keep a diary or journal, I invite you to write your answers there because this could be a healing exercise to help you gain greater understanding of yourself.
'He gave me a rock to symbolize our everlasting love, and now it's missing': Man's token of love gets lost with no trace
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I still remember the rock that sat in the garden of my childhood home for as long as I was alive. Sadly, I haven't seen that rock in years. Why would I be sad about a rock? My father gave my mother that rock to symbolize his everlasting love for her, and now it's missing.
disruptmagazine.com
Power Couple Jacques and Toshia Posey Combines Spirituality and Success to Transform Marriages and Businesses
Jacques and Toshia Posey are a power couple who have found success in both their personal and professional lives. They are on a mission to make a difference in the world of real estate and marriage ministry. Together, they own 1st Class Real Estate and Spirit Led Ministries, two organizations dedicated to helping others transform their lives through God’s principles.
babyboomers.com
Living Your Life With Passion, Purpose and Positivity
There are 54.1 million people who are 65 or older in the U.S. That number is expected to grow to 80.8 million by 2040 (Administration on Aging). How many of these individuals are living with passion, purpose and positivity? More than you might think. Oh, the media and cultural myths may have us deteriorating steadily after 65, but according to 2022 research, only 4% of Americans over 65 live in nursing homes, and only 2% live in assisted living facilities. That means fully 94% of Americans over 65 are going about their business, living their lives.
Do We Need to Be Religious in Order to Follow a Spiritual Path?
It is surprising to observe that to this day, many people still confuse spirituality and religion. Religions started with spiritual teachers. These spiritual teachers realized that underneath all the beliefs that had been poured into their subconscious throughout their lives, something remained pure, untouched, clean — their essence. This essence is often called the soul, consciousness, the divine, awareness, and so on.
Sidney Daily News
Advice for married couples
A question was asked, and now it remains etched in my mind. This was it: what advice would you give to other couples who still have their spouse?. It hit a tender spot in my heart. Before Daniel passed, there was nothing I enjoyed talking about more than marriage. Truth be told, on our last evening together, we had a precious conversation where I again expressed my love for the subject of marriage relationships.
Peace
Who doesn’t love the word peace? Its very sound is comforting and calming. What comes to mind when you hear it?. Peace is both simple and complex. Viewed in the positive, it brings us comfort and tranquility. But in the negative, as in its lack, it creates worry, discomfort, and anxiety.
sheenmagazine.com
Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis Discusses Recovery, Reconciliation, and Forgiveness
Canadian psychotherapist Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis, Ph.D., is an award-winning speaker and authority on trauma recovery, reconciliation, and forgiveness. Joan has specialized in promoting the mental health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities for over a decade through her groundbreaking trauma recovery strategy, The Forgiveness Method. What motivates you daily?
Choosing an Abundance Mindset
Living a love-based life puts me in an abundance mindset where I can manifest what I desire. Are you living in an abundance mindset or a lack mindset? I admit that when I was in low vibration and feeling betrayed and lonely after my divorce, I was living in lack mindset. I cried myself to sleep each night, felt sorry for myself, and attracted toxic relationships that only seemed to amplify the negativity.
What Does Mutual Respect Look Like In Marriage?
When your “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” moment happens and the cash-money question is: what is the cornerstone of a marriage, Chances are, the final answer you’d lock in would be love. Cue: awwws from the audience and buzzers from the judges. You’re not entirely wrong, but you’re not exactly right either. The right answer would be “respect.” Without respect, love erodes.
Kind choices regarding your dog says a lot about you
I was going through some letters on my desk the other day when I discovered an item sent to me last winter. Inside a large brown envelope was a list of things a gentleman said he had learned during his 76 years. He gave the following account:. When the light...
Comments / 0