There are 54.1 million people who are 65 or older in the U.S. That number is expected to grow to 80.8 million by 2040 (Administration on Aging). How many of these individuals are living with passion, purpose and positivity? More than you might think. Oh, the media and cultural myths may have us deteriorating steadily after 65, but according to 2022 research, only 4% of Americans over 65 live in nursing homes, and only 2% live in assisted living facilities. That means fully 94% of Americans over 65 are going about their business, living their lives.

11 DAYS AGO