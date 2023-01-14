ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 23

Anna Schroll
2d ago

why wouldn't he get his children? these post are ridiculous. Lisa Marie passed away only a few days go and already the negative comments are coming out. let families mourn with out all this garbage

Reply(3)
8
Jerry Cervantez
2d ago

yes the real father has the right for his kids but those kids are all grown up as the age to decide and choose who they want to be with but it is all about money

Reply
5
S...
2d ago

custody should go to their father unless hes unfit and beings hes already had 40% custody clearly hes not unfit.

Reply
7
Distractify

Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
New York Post

Is Lisa Marie Presley’s death latest in genetic curse from first cousins marrying?

Lisa Marie Presley’s death Thursday was eerily similar to those of a long line of her relatives, including dad Elvis — which an author has blamed on a genetic curse from the marriage of the King’s first-cousin grandparents. Elvis’ only child was just 54 when she died Thursday, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, California. Her dad, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, also died of heart problems in 1977, at the even tragically younger age of 42. His twin, Jesse, was stillborn. Elvis’ death had already been compared to that of his mother, Gladys Smith Presley, 19 years earlier...
CALABASAS, CA
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

Second Cardiac Arrest Killed Brain Dead Lisa Marie Presley After Family Signed DNR: Report

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after suffering cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home. The daughter of Elvis Presley died later that day due to a second cardiac arrest event that occurred while she was in a medically induced coma. Doctors had pronounced the 54-year-old brain dead and put her on life support soon after she was admitted. It's also been confirmed her family signed a "do-not-resuscitate" order once the severity of her condition had been established. As Radar previously reported, Presley was found unresponsive in her Southern California home by a housekeeper on...
CALABASAS, CA
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
RadarOnline

Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'

Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Under Fire For 'Fat Shaming' Christine, Janelle & Meri Following Splits From Kody

Robyn Brown shocked Sister Wives fans with her recent comments about Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown. During the third part of the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Kody Brown's only remaining wife made some off-putting comments about why the marriages to his estranged spouses did not work out. "When I came into this family, I knew and I saw when there's stretch marks and there's weight gain ... " Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan during the sit-down. "And there’s like — you're being stagnant in your marriage and there’s fights and...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Health Update Paints Critical Picture in ICU on Life Support

On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ has since published an update on her condition, noting that she is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The publication reported that she is in critical condition. In addition...
TheDailyBeast

John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Gave Birth to Third Child

John Legend told the audience at a private concert Friday night that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had given birth to their third child that morning, People reports. “What a blessed day,” the 43-year-old singer told fans. The couple already have two children—Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Teigen turned to IVF after losing a pregnancy in 2020.Read it at People
New York Post

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
