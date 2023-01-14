Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Ryan Reynolds feared for his career after hitting Denzel Washington
Being an action movie star is packed with peril. However, when you hit a legendary actor like Denzel Washington by accident while on the job, it is understandable if you’d worry about ever working in tinsel town again. In an interview on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (via Insider), Ryan Reynolds shared how he once injured Washington, and after doing so, was fearful for his career.
Jennifer Garner had the perfect response to Jennifer Coolidge saying she wants to play a dolphin
Jennifer Garner is encouraging Jennifer Coolidge to keep swimming towards her dream of one day playing a dolphin on screen. After all, Garner has done it herself. Fresh off her Golden Globes win Tuesday, Coolidge made waves on the internet when she revealed that she'd like to take on the splashy role during an Access Hollywood interview. Garner, who starred as Sally the Dolphin in 1998's Fantasy Island, reacted to the news by posting an Instagram video of her flippin' amazing performance as the magical marine mammal and expressing that there's always room in her pod for the White Lotus star.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Dance Post Causes Confusion Among Fans
Dancing With The Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert’s latest Instagram post showing her and Derek Hough’s “First Dance,” causes mass confusion among their fans. The video was intended to be a funny clip with the couple having fun dancing together while wearing their best clothes. The...
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
Ryan Reynolds Is Narrating A New Nature Series & Blake Lively Interrupted His Promo (VIDEO)
Ryan Reynolds will be narrating a new nature series and, of course, Blake Lively got involved with the promo for it by interrupting her husband!. On January 13, 2023, it was announced that National Geographic's Underdogs has been given the green light and it's an "unconventional" series telling the stories of the natural world's underdogs.
Ryan Reynolds almost praises Hugh Jackman with a straight face, but he can’t forgive that ‘Deadpool 3’ slip-up
If Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can bring a fraction of their online chemistry to Deadpool 3, then Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are destined to be in for a real treat. The dynamic duo have been trolling each other relentlessly for what feels like forever, and it takes an awful lot for them to say a kind word about the other. Reynolds has come mighty close while attempting to take the high ground over Jackman pleading that Spirited be shut out of the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards, but his mask slips at the final moment.
Tom Cruise saved an Oscar-nominated movie he had nothing to do with from the clutches of Harvey Weinstein
It doesn’t matter how much you love movies, there’s no chance you love them anywhere near as much as Tom Cruise, with the actor and producer’s undying love for the medium having enshrined him as one of the biggest and most popular stars the industry has ever seen.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners
Shutterstock The Critics' turn! Movie and TV stars will gather in Los Angeles for the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15. Chelsea Handler is on hand to host the awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza. “We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” […]
‘Glass Onion’ jumps Ryan Reynolds’ timejumping action epic in the all-time Netflix charts
Glass Onion is doing an excellent job of cementing itself as one of Netflix’s best movies, and is also making its way into becoming their most-viewed movie of all-time as it overtakes a Ryan Reynolds favorite. The Knives Out sequel has been arguably Netflix’s biggest success of 2022, with...
Peta Murgatroyd Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy: We’re Feeling ‘Extraordinary Bliss’
Peta Murgatroyd, 36, is adding a new member to her dance team! The Dancing with the Stars pro and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, announced they are expecting their second child together on Jan. 13.. The happy couple already shares a five-year-old son Shai, who was born in January 2017. Now, Shai will have a new baby sibling. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Peta announced in an Instagram post that showed off her growing baby bump.
Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth
A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
Ryan Reynolds Says if ‘Good Afternoon’ Is Nominated for an Oscar, He Will ‘Show Up and Embarrass Myself’
“Spirited” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul would love for their Oscar-shortlisted song “Good Afternoon” to be nominated for best original song, so that Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell can perform it at the 95th Academy Awards. “Seeing them on stage would be so much fun,” Paul tells Variety. But what about Reynolds? “I’m not thinking about that,” Reynolds says. “Look, if this song is nominated for an Academy Award, I would say that the least I can do is show up on that stage and embarrass myself.” The tune is a musical-theater-esque number vying for consideration against power ballads from...
