markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)

Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Yardbarker

Flyers test mettle against the Bruins in afternoon tilt

Don’t look now! The Philadelphia Flyers are only six points out of the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Still seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games, including a few wins against playoff-bound opponents. In that stretch, the Washington Capitals fell twice in a home-and-home series, and the Los Angeles Kings surrendered their castle. However, three losses came at the hands of playoff-bound opponents, too. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes represent franchises out of reach.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Potential Trade Targets & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is continuing to be linked to the Bruins. Furthermore, with the trade deadline less than two months away, Boston has several different potential trade targets to consider if they feel that the Canucks’ asking price for Horvat is too high.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
OnlyHomers

Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement

WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Yardbarker

4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23

The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Coyotes, Jets, Sharks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Ottawa Senators are interested in Matt Dumba and insiders have them linked to another defenseman too. The Arizona Coyotes are expected to be sellers and they might move a goaltender many thought was untouchable. The Winnipeg Jets are reportedly buyers, but very strategic ones, and the San Jose Sharks want an incredible return if they’re going to trade Erik Karlsson. Finally, is Auston Matthews back in for the Toronto Maple Leafs?
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Lightning, Wild

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are talking trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs are still closely watching what happens in St. Louis. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning could be landing spots for Luke Schenn, and the Minnesota Wild will have some difficult decisions to make now that they’ve signed Matt Boldy to a seven-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Holl Getting the Jake Gardiner Treatment

For starters, I have been one of the biggest critics of Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenceman Justin Holl for the past couple of seasons. Right along with a number of members of Leafs Nation, questions have been raised about his spot in the lineup, why the Maple Leafs kept him over Jared McCann in the expansion draft and when Sheldon Keefe and Kyle Dubas will take him out of the lineup.
Sporting News

Raptors trade rumors: 'Something's going to happen' in Toronto, says Pelicans' CJ McCollum

The Raptors continue to be the talk of the NBA. Not because of what they're doing on the court, but because of what could happen off of it. Last week, a league source told Michael Grange of Sportsnet that the Raptors "could set the market" for this year's trade deadline, which is now only a few weeks away. NBA insider Marc Stein added that while he "wouldn't expect a broad fire sale," Gary Trent Jr. is "undeniably available" and it would take "lots" to pry either Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby away.
Sporting News

Damar Hamlin will not attend Bills-Dolphins wild-card game: 'My heart is with my guys as they compete today!'

This story has been updated from a previous version. Damar Hamlin will not be at Highmark Stadium for the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Associated Press, citing a source with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule, initially reported on Sunday the Bills safety would make his gameday return at Orchard Park, N.Y., after getting released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday. The AP then followed up with a report that his plans "may have changed" before Hamin himself said via Twitter that he would watch from home.
BUFFALO, NY

