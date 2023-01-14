Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Yardbarker
Flyers test mettle against the Bruins in afternoon tilt
Don’t look now! The Philadelphia Flyers are only six points out of the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Still seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games, including a few wins against playoff-bound opponents. In that stretch, the Washington Capitals fell twice in a home-and-home series, and the Los Angeles Kings surrendered their castle. However, three losses came at the hands of playoff-bound opponents, too. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes represent franchises out of reach.
Yardbarker
Rumours that Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks heating up
It sure sounds like Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet has been connected to the Canucks for some time now, but industry chatter has seemingly skyrocketed in the past week, and appears to have reached a boiling point this evening. In a TSN...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Potential Trade Targets & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is continuing to be linked to the Bruins. Furthermore, with the trade deadline less than two months away, Boston has several different potential trade targets to consider if they feel that the Canucks’ asking price for Horvat is too high.
Sporting News
How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star
The Bucks continue to be hit hard by the injury bug. In addition to Khris Middleton, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed two games and counting with his own knee injury. Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season with averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement
WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Yardbarker
4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
Yardbarker
Morgan Rielly Looking to Find His Rhythm Since Returning to Maple Leafs, Paired with 'Confident' Timothy Liljegren
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly hit the ice well before the team’s scheduled practice on Monday to get in some one-on-one time with team skills consultant Denver Manderson. "You’re out there for practice and it’s high-paced but you aren’t always getting what you’re looking for from a personal...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Learn Hard Lessons Against the Best Team in the NHL in Turnover-Filled Loss to the Bruins
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have been the class of the NHL this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs were well aware of that when they began to look ahead to their second meeting them. And although the Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena back in...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Coyotes, Jets, Sharks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Ottawa Senators are interested in Matt Dumba and insiders have them linked to another defenseman too. The Arizona Coyotes are expected to be sellers and they might move a goaltender many thought was untouchable. The Winnipeg Jets are reportedly buyers, but very strategic ones, and the San Jose Sharks want an incredible return if they’re going to trade Erik Karlsson. Finally, is Auston Matthews back in for the Toronto Maple Leafs?
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Kings, Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Lightning, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are talking trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs are still closely watching what happens in St. Louis. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning could be landing spots for Luke Schenn, and the Minnesota Wild will have some difficult decisions to make now that they’ve signed Matt Boldy to a seven-year contract extension.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Holl Getting the Jake Gardiner Treatment
For starters, I have been one of the biggest critics of Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenceman Justin Holl for the past couple of seasons. Right along with a number of members of Leafs Nation, questions have been raised about his spot in the lineup, why the Maple Leafs kept him over Jared McCann in the expansion draft and when Sheldon Keefe and Kyle Dubas will take him out of the lineup.
Sporting News
How to watch Jimmy Butler vs. Trae Young: Heat vs. Hawks start time, TV channel, live stream for MLK Day game
On Jan. 15, 1929, social rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia. It's no wonder, then, that the Atlanta Hawks almost always play at home on MLK Day. This year, the Hawks will host Jimmy Butler's Heat in one of nine games played on the holiday....
Sporting News
Raptors trade rumors: 'Something's going to happen' in Toronto, says Pelicans' CJ McCollum
The Raptors continue to be the talk of the NBA. Not because of what they're doing on the court, but because of what could happen off of it. Last week, a league source told Michael Grange of Sportsnet that the Raptors "could set the market" for this year's trade deadline, which is now only a few weeks away. NBA insider Marc Stein added that while he "wouldn't expect a broad fire sale," Gary Trent Jr. is "undeniably available" and it would take "lots" to pry either Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby away.
Sporting News
Damar Hamlin will not attend Bills-Dolphins wild-card game: 'My heart is with my guys as they compete today!'
This story has been updated from a previous version. Damar Hamlin will not be at Highmark Stadium for the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Associated Press, citing a source with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule, initially reported on Sunday the Bills safety would make his gameday return at Orchard Park, N.Y., after getting released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday. The AP then followed up with a report that his plans "may have changed" before Hamin himself said via Twitter that he would watch from home.
Sporting News
Vikings troll Giants center Nick Gates on jumbotron during playoff game after calling Minnesotans 'too nice'
Teams are always looking to fire up the home crowd when the opposing offense is on the field. The Vikings are using quotes from one Giants lineman to try and get the crowd energized. After a Week 16 matchup in Minnesota, Giants center Nick Gates said the midwestern fans in...
Sporting News
Bradley Beal, Deandre Ayton among full list of NBA players who become trade eligible on January 15
January 15 is another important date on the NBA calendar that trade machine enthusiasts will be well aware of. While most of the players who signed contracts in the offseason became trade eligible on Dec. 15, not all of them did. There's a small group of players who become trade eligible a month later.
Comments / 0