BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
It's not too common for a professional athlete to file for bankruptcy right in the middle of his playing career, but one active player has found himself in that unenviable position. According to SinBin.vegas, goaltender Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has filed for Chapter 7 ...
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Grades
The Tampa Bay Lightning played their 41st game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Bolts won by a final score of 4-2. That win keeps them comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. Since then, they’re playing better on both sides of the puck, with talent emerging in some unexpected areas. So, with half the season gone, let’s examine how they have fared so far in 2022-23.
Jones, Raymond and Kucherov Named NHL 'Three Stars' of the Week
FIRST STAR - MARTIN JONES, G, SEATTLE KRAKEN. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken (26-12-4, 56 points) earn four wins en route to becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of seven or more games. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins Jan. 12 - the latter performance snapping the Bruins' season-opening home point streak at 22 contests (19-0-3). It marked the second time in Jones' NHL career that he has posted back-to-back shutouts, following Oct. 10-13, 2015 (w/ SJS), and the first clean sheet by a visiting goaltender in Boston since Feb. 10, 2022 (Frederik Andersen w/ CAR). Jones then turned aside 22 shots in an 8-5 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 14 as Seattle finished its road trip with a 7-0-0 record and extended its overall winning streak to eight games dating to Jan. 1. The 33-year-old Jones has made 28 starts and 31 total appearances in 2022-23, ranking third in the NHL with 21 wins (21-5-3) and sharing second place with three shutouts to go along with a 2.76 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken preview, odds for 1/16: Seattle back home after record road trip
Looking for the latest odds on Lightning-Kraken? Click here for LIVE updates on OddsChecker!. Tampa Bay Lightning: -1 (+148) puckline, -128 moneyline, over 6 (-113) @ Seattle Kraken: +1 (-182) puckline, +118 moneyline, under 6 (+105) Seattle now has the best winning percentage (.667) in the Western Conference, and the...
There was some surprise when it was announced that Blue Jackets winger Alexandre Texier would play this season in Switzerland instead of Columbus at his request to play closer to his family. GM Jarmo Kekalainen told Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch that he's hopeful that the 23-year-old will be...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NHL Player
A former NHL player passed away on Sunday night. Gino Odjick, who was once the NHL leader in penalty minutes, died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital. He was 52 years old. Odjick spent 12 seasons in the NHL and played for the New York Islanders, Philadephia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, ...
NHL award predictions 2023: Mid-season picks for Presidents Trophy, Rookie of the Year and more
Our NHL award predictions are here as the 2022-23 season reaches its midway point. Sportsnaut has tallied top contenders for
