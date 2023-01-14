Read full article on original website
Arsenal and Tottenham players clash on the pitch after a Spurs supporter appears to kick Aaron Ramsdale following North London derby
Chaos erupted on the pitch following Sunday's North London derby as a Tottenham fan broke appeared kicked Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal emerged victorious from the Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium but things got heated between the players after the final whistle. More to follow...
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton
A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target
Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
Martin Odegaard is potentially the BEST midfielder in the Premier League right now, Marcus Rashford goes from strength-to-strength and Solly March tore Liverpool apart... but who tops this week's POWER RANKINGS?
The weekend saw us treated to another action-packed gameweek of Premier League matches and no shortage of drama. Twenty-one goals were scored across the 10 top-flight games in another enthralling set of fixtures. It was a derby-filled weekend, as Arsenal claimed the bragging rights in north London, and Manchester United...
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Thoughts and analysis from pivotal weekend of Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Tottenham Hotspur have done themselves no favors this season. Unforced errors - not tactical blunders, injuries, or personnel issues - have cost this team precious points. Absent-minded defending has also laddled Spurs with deficits to overturn, and that, combined with erratic goalkeeping, has proven their downfall. They've been their own worst enemy, and if they just found a way to turn off all the friendly fire, they'd certainly find themselves higher than fifth place in the Premier League table.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace host Manchester United on Wednesday at Selhurst Park as the Eagles hope to upset the red-hot Red Devils. Patrick Vieira’s Palace battled hard in their narrow defeat at Chelsea last time out and after a poor run of form (just one win in their last seven in all competitions) they are looking over their shoulders a little nervously towards the Premier League relegation battle. They should be fine and Selhurst will be jumping for this one.
Premier League Odds: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace prediction, pick, how to watch – 01-15-2023
Chelsea (7-4-7) looks to get their first win of 2023 as they host Crystal Palace (6-4-7) at Stamford Bridge. Take a look at our Premier League odds series as we make our Chelsea-Crystal Palace prediction and pick. The Blues look to shake off pressure from manager Graham Potter after the...
Wolves v Liverpool Team News: Klopp To Ring The Changes
The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round replay with Wolves on Tuesday.
