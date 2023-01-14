TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Tottenham Hotspur have done themselves no favors this season. Unforced errors - not tactical blunders, injuries, or personnel issues - have cost this team precious points. Absent-minded defending has also laddled Spurs with deficits to overturn, and that, combined with erratic goalkeeping, has proven their downfall. They've been their own worst enemy, and if they just found a way to turn off all the friendly fire, they'd certainly find themselves higher than fifth place in the Premier League table.

1 DAY AGO