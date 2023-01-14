ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
KRMG

Arsenal 8 points clear, commanding Premier League title race

Eight points clear in the Premier League, playing the most free-flowing soccer in England, and now humbling its fiercest rivals in front of their own fans. For Arsenal, this season can hardly get any better. A 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday left no doubt over who the dominant force...
FOX Sports

Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to stretch EPL lead to 8 points

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th...
chatsports.com

Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton

A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Yardbarker

Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target

Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
sportingalert.com

Arsenal 2 vs Tottenham 0, recap, stats, highlights

LONDON (15 Jan) — Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-0 to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday. Both goals came in the first half as the Gunners completed the league double over Spurs this season. Stats Today. Many have been asking if Antonio Conte...
chatsports.com

Martin Odegaard is potentially the BEST midfielder in the Premier League right now, Marcus Rashford goes from strength-to-strength and Solly March tore Liverpool apart... but who tops this week's POWER RANKINGS?

The weekend saw us treated to another action-packed gameweek of Premier League matches and no shortage of drama. Twenty-one goals were scored across the 10 top-flight games in another enthralling set of fixtures. It was a derby-filled weekend, as Arsenal claimed the bragging rights in north London, and Manchester United...
Yardbarker

26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
theScore

Thoughts and analysis from pivotal weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Tottenham Hotspur have done themselves no favors this season. Unforced errors - not tactical blunders, injuries, or personnel issues - have cost this team precious points. Absent-minded defending has also laddled Spurs with deficits to overturn, and that, combined with erratic goalkeeping, has proven their downfall. They've been their own worst enemy, and if they just found a way to turn off all the friendly fire, they'd certainly find themselves higher than fifth place in the Premier League table.
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace host Manchester United on Wednesday at Selhurst Park as the Eagles hope to upset the red-hot Red Devils. Patrick Vieira’s Palace battled hard in their narrow defeat at Chelsea last time out and after a poor run of form (just one win in their last seven in all competitions) they are looking over their shoulders a little nervously towards the Premier League relegation battle. They should be fine and Selhurst will be jumping for this one.
Sporting News

Why are some Australian Open players playing under a white flag?

The Australian Open is back in full swing for another year, with athletes from all over the world vying to take out one of tennis’ most coveted titles. But being a worldwide event means that the Open must navigate international politics, and this year there is no issue more pressing than the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine.

