hoopsrumors.com

Lakers Notes: Cousins, Leonard, Brown, Davis, Reaves, Walker

DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard were impressive during workouts with the Lakers, coach Darvin Ham told reporters, including Dave McMenamin of ESPN, after Saturday’s practice. Both free agent centers auditioned Friday for L.A., which is seeking frontcourt help with Anthony Davis sidelined by a foot injury. “They both looked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game

The Chicago Bulls are not the only Eastern Conference team that has it out for Grayson Allen. Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground. pic.twitter.com/8AKH0QRau6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 14, 2023 The Miami Heat went viral during their game on Saturday against the rival Milwaukee Bucks for the apparent swipe they... The post Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's missed the last couple games. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play. Bobby Portis would likely head back to the bench if Antetokounmpo plays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC26

Bango doesn't miss: Milwaukee Bucks mascot ranks No. 6 best mascot in the NBA

MILWAUKEE — Bango the Buck scored big after ranking No. 6 among basketball fans for the best NBA mascots!. In November 2022, NJ.Bet surveyed over 900 NBA fans nationwide to see which hype creatures on the court ranked the best and the worst. Out of the 28 active mascots, Grizz with the Memphis Grizzlies took the top spot, followed by Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls), Moondog (Cleveland Cavaliers), Harry the Hawk (Atlanta Hawks), and Rocky the Mountain Lion (Denver Nuggets).
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Post Up On Instagram

After a few months of back and forth, the couple is affirming their status despite the criticism. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan caused quite the conversation over the last few months. When the two Chicago Bulls descendants were first spotted in September, many took to social media to talk about their age gap and relationship. However, Larsa Pippen posted a picture with Marcus Jordan on her Instagram story along with some screenshots of them together. It’s clear they’re still going strong, yet the conversation doesn’t slow down.

