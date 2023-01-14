Read full article on original website
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
Will Monday night be Tom Brady's final game in a Buccaneers uniform? If Tampa plays the way it did all season, it very well might be. The Buccaneers have insisted their struggles on the offensive side of the ball were only temporary, but they enter as slight home underdogs against a Cowboys team that has scuffled lately.
Video: LeBron James And Savannah James Impressed By A Mop Boy's Enthusiastic Performance
While the win served as the cherry on top for the James family, there was one boy who stole the show for a few minutes leaving James and Savannah awestruck.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
hoopsrumors.com
Lakers Notes: Cousins, Leonard, Brown, Davis, Reaves, Walker
DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard were impressive during workouts with the Lakers, coach Darvin Ham told reporters, including Dave McMenamin of ESPN, after Saturday’s practice. Both free agent centers auditioned Friday for L.A., which is seeking frontcourt help with Anthony Davis sidelined by a foot injury. “They both looked...
Lakers News: NBA Twitter Is Not Happy With Darvin Ham Following Sixers Loss
The LA head coach came under fire for his late-game decision-making.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
Darvin Ham Defends Decision To Let Russell Westbrook Iso Against Joel Embiid
Darvin Ham has defended not calling a timeout with 12 seconds to go and letting Russell Westbrook botch the game-winning play against Joel Embiid.
Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game
The Chicago Bulls are not the only Eastern Conference team that has it out for Grayson Allen. Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground. pic.twitter.com/8AKH0QRau6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 14, 2023 The Miami Heat went viral during their game on Saturday against the rival Milwaukee Bucks for the apparent swipe they... The post Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Watch Pistons vs. Knicks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
The Detroit Pistons head home again Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit hasn't won a matchup against New York since Nov. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's missed the last couple games. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play. Bobby Portis would likely head back to the bench if Antetokounmpo plays.
NBC26
Bango doesn't miss: Milwaukee Bucks mascot ranks No. 6 best mascot in the NBA
MILWAUKEE — Bango the Buck scored big after ranking No. 6 among basketball fans for the best NBA mascots!. In November 2022, NJ.Bet surveyed over 900 NBA fans nationwide to see which hype creatures on the court ranked the best and the worst. Out of the 28 active mascots, Grizz with the Memphis Grizzlies took the top spot, followed by Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls), Moondog (Cleveland Cavaliers), Harry the Hawk (Atlanta Hawks), and Rocky the Mountain Lion (Denver Nuggets).
NOLA.com
Clark: Brandon Ingram's extended absence with toe bruise has left Pelicans frustrated
When Zion Williamson signed a five-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans that contained no player option in July, executive vice president David Griffin reminded those in attendance at the Dryades YMCA that Brandon Ingram did it first. “If that had happened now, with the level of success we're having,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Post Up On Instagram
After a few months of back and forth, the couple is affirming their status despite the criticism. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan caused quite the conversation over the last few months. When the two Chicago Bulls descendants were first spotted in September, many took to social media to talk about their age gap and relationship. However, Larsa Pippen posted a picture with Marcus Jordan on her Instagram story along with some screenshots of them together. It’s clear they’re still going strong, yet the conversation doesn’t slow down.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Utah Jazz (22-24) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) on Monday afternoon. Action tips off at 4:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Timberwolves prediction, pick, and how to watch. Utah has won two of its last three games but still sits in ninth place...
