"It depends on what the rules are" — When Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince claimed the '04 Pistons would beat the '16 Warriors

Rip Hamilton believes the Pistons' versatility would overwhelm the Warriors.

Tayshaun Prince, Rip Hamilton ©Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Despite not winning the 2016 NBA Championship, the 2015–16 Golden State Warriors team is considered one of the best basketball squads ever assembled. Given this distinction, old heads, especially those who were part of championship teams, regularly share their thoughts on the matter. Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince talked about how they would beat the Steph Curry-led team.

2004 Pistons vs. 2016 Warriors

Rip Hamilton did not hesitate with his answer. He’s confident that the 2004 Detroit Pistons team would beat the 2016 Warriors. According to him, the team’s versatility would give them the edge over the likes of Steph Curry , Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

“It would be no comparison,” Hamilton said on CBS Sports’ NBA Crossover . “We can guard every position. Every guy from our point guard to our five, can guard any position. We were big. We were long.”

One cannot just dismiss Hamilton’s claims. Let’s not forget that their team outplayed the powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers team headlined by Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton, and Karl Malone. It is considered one of the biggest upsets in basketball history. Hamilton wasn’t making any reckless claims.

The defense/referees angle

Prince , who was just in his second year in the league in 2004, also chimed in on the debate. He didn’t necessarily echo Hamilton’s sentiments. Rather, he got into the specifics of officiating. He knew that the game is very different in 2004 and 2016.

“It depends on what the rules are,” Prince said . “ Because back when we played, we could play hands-on, physical. As you can see from the Pacers rivalries and all of the rivalries we had back in the day, we were scoring in the high 70s, low 80s. We were physical. So now if you play this style of play, where they’re running and gunning and touch fouls and things like that, all of sudden we would start getting in foul trouble because back when we played, we were very, very aggressive on defense.”

Hamilton and Prince had some interesting perspectives, and you can definitely see why Tayshaun is regarded as an elite defender. Tayshaun was obsessed with every detail. Like any other basketball fan, he has observed how the game has changed over the years. Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in scoring and foul calls. It seems that there’s no more emphasis on defense.

The reality is, we will never know who would actually win between the 2016 Warriors and the 2004 Pistons . All we could do is debate, fantasize, and appreciate the success and influence of both teams on the sport we all love.