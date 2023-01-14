"I just understand the business side" - Draymond Green indicates how his time as a Warrior is about to come to an end amid increasing focus on younger stars

Draymond Green acknowledges the possibility of entering free agency as the Golden State Warriors shift their focus to younger talents.

Draymond Green © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green has insinuated how the 'business side' of the NBA could well bring his time as a Golden State Warrior to an end in an explosive interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report . Acknowledging that the six-time Championship winning franchise has luxury concerns, Green said he is well aware of the franchise locking down young stars to secure their plans for the future.

Green understands its all about business

Draymond sought a maximum extension in this off-season, especially after playing a vital role in the Warriors' 2022 championship triumph. However, the Dubs prioritized Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins by handing them separate contract extensions as Green's pre-analyzed five-year $164 Million extension plans went down the drain (as per Anthony Slater).

The four-time All-Star emphasized how he is well aware of the working of these negotiation tactics prevailing in the league, " If you don't get to know the business, then you can be blindsided…and be like, 'Oh man, well everything I've done there, I thought I'd be there forever.' I quite frankly don't think I will be. I would love to be, but I also understand the business.

"I understand the luxury tax, I understand you got these young guys and contracts up and they have to get paid. I understand all of those things and so just for me when I say the writing is on the wall, that's what I mean by the writings on the wall. I just understand the business side."

Where could Draymond head after entering the free agency next summer?

When Green's video of ' sucker punching ' Jordan Poole went viral, there was a firm belief that the organization wanted to paint him in a negative image, which would help them land the upper hand in negotiations. The same was also acknowledged by Green in this interview.

Golden State Warriors agreeing to Green's demands for a max contract extension can also have a massive impact on their 'already imploded' luxury tax. However, Draymond has already been linked to moves to teams like - Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Los Angeles Lakers, who won't have any financial shortage in the upcoming trade window.

If Green enters free agency after the end of the 2022-23 season, he could be a great asset in both of these mentioned teams. On the one hand, where Green can be a constant threat on the backcourt for Luka Doncic's Mavs, his playmaking abilities could help release much workload from the shoulders of their marquee Slovenian.

Joining the young and unpredictable Detroit Pistons, this move will be a homecoming for Green, who is from Saginaw, Michigan. Lately, Draymond has been great friends with LeBron James , who can very well play a huge role in bringing the former star to Hollywood in order to completely solve the defensive voids for the Lakers.