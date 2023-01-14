"I tell Magic every time I see him...You were going to lose the series anyway" - Ralph Sampson on beating the Los Angeles Lakers in 1986

That time Ralph Sampson let Magic Johnson know he's not letting the Lakers win another game in the series

Ralph Sampson, Magic Johnson © Malcolm Emmons, MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off their third NBA championship, Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers headed to the Western Conference Finals brimming with confidence in 1986. Little did the “Showtime” squad know, they were bound to suffer one of the storied franchise’s most devastating post-season defeats at the hands of Ralph Sampson and the Houston Rockets.

Ralph let Magic know what’s about to go down

The Rockets fell short in Game 1, but Sampson didn’t feel intimidated by the defending champions. Not one bit. In fact, Sampson even had the guts to talk trash to Magic and say they should’ve savored every second of that opening-game victory because that would be their last one in the series.

“We were down one game to none. We ended up winning the next four,” Sampson recalled via Ex-NBA.com . “I tell Magic every time I see him, ‘If you won that game you were going to lose the series anyway because we were going back home to Houston and take care of it.’”

Of course, Johnson did not take Sampson seriously. But to everyone’s surprise, “Stick” walked the talk and delivered. The Rockets beat the Lakers in the next four games and Sampson averaged 20.7 points per outing in the said stretch.

Stick for the win

What was even more thrilling, Sampson capped off Houston’s rally to title contention with a game-winner at the Forum in Game 5. To this day, we don’t know what to call that shot because it looked like Sampson just threw the ball in the air, but what mattered the most was that it went in. More importantly, that shot sent the Rockets to the NBA Finals.

Sampson still gets excited whenever he looks back at that moment. “Stick” acknowledged that his game-winner might have been the best highlight of that series, but the truth is, it took a mighty team effort to bring down the defending champs.

“There were so many memories from that series and not just the shot,” Sampson pointed out. “Hakeem [Olajuwon] got thrown out of the game, there was an altercation, so it was a very heated battle across the board. And we knew everyone on the team had to step it up after we lost one of our starters and everyone stepped in and played well and did their job. That was a very exhilarating moment for all of us,” Sampson added.

The Rockets failed to win the 1986 NBA championship title against the Boston Celtics. Nevertheless, Sampson still treasures every bit of that incredible run, especially the upset victory over the favored Lakers.