NBA teams had ''Shorter Than Spud'' promo nights where live fans shorter than Spud Webb get 50% discount

It’s always fun and entertaining to watch short guys hoop. Let alone if they could leap and throw it down against defenders almost double their size. That’s what legendary NBA dunker Spud Webb was and the Atlanta Hawks knew exactly what to do with him.

Good for marketing

Webb’s leaping ability was undeniable. In fact, the word incredible was really an understatement in his case ever since his college days at North Carolina State University. However, most NBA analysts at the time weren’t sure if there’s a place for the 5-foot-6 highflyer’s repertoire on basketball’s biggest stage.

On the other hand, the Hawks knew that one thing was certain – Webb was good for marketing.

''I’ll be honest,'' then-Hawks assistant coach Brendan Suhr told Chicago Tribune in 1986. ' ”We were 22nd in the league in attendance last year. I was worried about the franchise and I knew, from a marketing standpoint, Webb would be a good idea. But honestly, I looked at him as a fifth guard.”

Sure enough, Webb took the league by storm. Atlanta was happy with the surge in ticket sales and the overwhelming results saw other NBA teams getting their fair share of Webb’s stock. While the iron was hot, teams came up with ''Shorter Than Spud'' promo nights where fans in attendance who were shorter than Webb would get to watch their home team’s game against the Hawks for half the actual price.

Some could say there was a discrimination undertone. But for Webb, it was a great thing for fans who weren’t gifted with height just like him.

''The fans see me and maybe they see themselves,'' Webb remarked. '”Maybe they didn't get the opportunity to play so now they’re rooting for me.''

The short guy could ball

In his first five seasons with the Hawks, Webb was only playing around 15 minutes per game. His stats weren’t impressive but he kept the fans electrified. Webb was a bang for Atlanta’s buck, so to speak. But what the Hawks didn’t expect was that the “but wait, there’s more” moment would come.

In the 1990-91 season, Webb, in his final year with the Hawks, was already a reliable scorer and a decent playmaker. He finished the campaign with 13.4 points and 5.6 assists per game. He picked up where he left off the following season when he was shipped to the Sacramento Kings , logging his career-best 16 points and 7.1 assists per game.

As impressive as his game was, Webb never reached All-Star status. But truth be told, he didn’t need to as he was undeniably a star in his own way.