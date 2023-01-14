“Kobe was about to sign a $200 million deal with Adidas. Who was next in line?” - Tracy McGrady on landing a multi-million contract with Adidas

T-Mac revealed why he's still grateful for how things panned out between Kobe and Adidas in 2002

Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady ©Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Tracy McGrady was one of those outstanding NBA rookies who landed a lucrative shoe deal with a world-renowned sneaker brand. He inked his deal with Adidas during his first year in the league in 1997, joining another NBA prodigy – Kobe Bryant. For obvious reasons, Bryant was the face of Adidas’ campaigns. But when Kobe left in 2002, T-Mac knew it was his time to take over.

Thank you, Kobe!

McGrady made his NBA playoff debut with the Toronto Raptors in 2000 against the New York Knicks. The Raptors got swept in the first round while T-Mac was one of his team’s leaders, alongside his cousin Vince Carter. Tracy averaged 16.7 points per game in that series.

Based on McGrady’s recollection, that series against the Knicks felt like it was his welcome party with Adidas as he knew everybody began recognizing his game on a wider scale from that point forward. For T-Mac, the only person in front of him on the Adidas runway at the time was Bryant. So, when Kobe opted to leave Adidas two years later, McGrady, who took off since the 2000 post-season, was extremely happy.

What happened next laid the groundwork for McGrady at Adidas. His prediction was precise as he ultimately became the new face of the company in the NBA. Thanks to Kobe .

“I knew in my third season with Adidas that I was going to be a signature guy,” McGrady told Slam . “Through conversations, through my play and how I was making a name for myself. People saw the talent and the skill level… I knew I was going to get it, it was just a matter of time. And God bless, he did. My brother Kobe turned down Adidas. Kobe was about to sign a $200 million deal with Adidas. Who was next in line? I was like, ‘Kob, thank you, brother, thank you, brother. I’m glad you turned down that $200 million because you left me a $100 million, bro!’”

An incredible milestone with Adidas

Despite experiencing some bumps in the road, McGrady and Adidas stuck with each other. This year will mark the 26 th year of their partnership and T-Mac knows how valuable it is to have reached such a milestone .

“It’s unheard of,” McGrady said of his lasting partnership with Adidas. “I think Mike [Jordan] and AI [Allen Iverson] are the only ones that are still doing that at this rate…because we built something that is still relevant to today.”