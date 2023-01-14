Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
The Providence City Hall is Tired - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
Research can transport you to many places, and recently it took me to Providence’s City Hall. I have been investigating local opera companies organized and managed by Italian immigrants in Providence in the early 20th century. Diane’s grandfather sang in the one located in Eagle Park in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, save for word of mouth and a single picture that Diane has of her grandfather as Pagliacci, I have little else.
Check Out the Most Viral Moments from Rhode Island Judge Frank Caprio
After forty years on the bench, Providence, Rhode Island’s longtime Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio is stepping down. For 38 years, Caprio has held the honor of Chief Judge and has won over the hearts of the nation thanks to the popular television series Caught in Providence which has been taped in his courtroom for over twenty years.
WBUR
Here's what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Mass.
Monday, January 16 marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the year 2023. Just last Friday, the beautiful Embrace monument in Boston Common was unveiled to the public. The 20-foot tall bronze monument recalls the hug between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 - you can check out our coverage here.
ABC6.com
White supremacists protest Taunton drag-queen storytime
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protestors on Saturday. According to police, over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group gathered outside the library to protest the event. The protestors dressed in black masks and khaki pants...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Geraldine L. Doyle
Geraldine Louise (McCarthy) Doyle, 92, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Newport, surrounded by her loved ones. Geraldine was born in Newport, RI to the late Jeremiah and Annie (Rose) McCarthy on August 6, 1930. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1947. She worked as a Housekeeper for a number of years. She loved gardening and knitting, was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She was an enthusiastic host for friends and family to view the St. Patrick’s Day parade from her porch for half a century.
rinewstoday.com
From Paris to Providence – flashy, freaky, primitive, well suited to our times – David Brussat
Photo: 514 Broadway, the Prentice House, in Providence, where Anna and Laura Tirocchi had their dressmaking shop. Now known as the Wedding Cake House, it is a chic hotel. (Tirocchi Archive) Providence was once a world leader in textile manufacturing, including the design and manufacturing of machinery needed to produce...
nrinow.news
Former state senator, North Smithfield councilor & Citizen of the Year dies at age 85
A five-term state senator and former president of the North Smithfield Town Council, who was once named Citizen of the Year in town, has died at the age of 85. James Gorman Hagan, of Little Compton died on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. The son...
mybackyardnews.com
NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE AUDITIONS – MONDAY JANUARY 16, 2023
Play Auditions at The Newport Playhouse Monday January 16, 2023, at 5PM. Synopsis: Blithe Spirit takes place in Great Britain in 1938. The setting is a comfortably upper middle-class household. English accents will be necessary for all characters except Madame Arcati. Roles:. Charles Condomine – Successful established novelist. Worldly but...
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Peace, Love and Acceptance Overshadows Hate During Rally at Drag Story Time
Dozens of people supportive of Fall River’s LGBTQ+ community gathered this morning outside the Fall River Public Library prior to the Fall River Pride Committee’s monthly Drag Story Time reading. The last two monthly readings were disrupted by individuals representing antigay and neo-Nazi organizations who lobbed antisemitic and...
high-profile.com
Design Unveiled for new 100,000sf School in Cranston
Cranston, RI – Finegold Alexander Architects announced it is working closely with the City of Cranston and Cranston Public Schools on the design of the new Gladstone Elementary School, to replace an existing 1950s-era school. Finegold Alexander is leveraging the existing site topography to create a compact building footprint,...
Pawtucket Times
SUPPORT SYSTEM: For Friar forward Bryce Hopkins, there’s peace of mind knowing parents Clyde and Karen are right around the corner
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Warmups on the court at the Amica Mutual Pavilion are complete, the last period of calm before Bryce Hopkins and the Providence Friars engage in the upcoming 40-minute turf war. Before walking through the tunnel, turning left, and heading to the locker room, Hopkins will look...
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Catherine C. Casey Baer
Branford, NH – Catherine (Coggins) Casey Baer, 100, of formerly of Middletown, RI, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023. She was the wife of the late Eugene W. Baer III and the late Walter J. Casey. Born in Springfield, MA on September 18, 1922, she was the daughter of...
rinewstoday.com
Rhode Island Foundation emergency grants for food, housing, heating
Rhode Island Foundation awards nearly $160,000 in additional emergency grants to help keep people warm and fed this winter. Hundreds of Rhode Island families will be healthier in the new year thanks to nearly $160,000 in emergency grants for help with food, housing and heating costs from the Rhode Island Foundation.
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Caprio Is Out, Judge’s Exit Forced By Questions and Critics
With investigations and questions swirling, Judge Frank Caprio announced on Friday that he is stepping down. This comes just days after the city council formally began to ask questions about Caprio's television show. “The City of Providence welcomed my immigrant father 120 years ago and provided the opportunity to him...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 14 – 21)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 15 – 21, 2023. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.
whatsupnewp.com
RIPTA to implement winter service changes beginning Jan. 23
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will implement winter service changes effective Monday, January 23, 2023. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use. This round of changes is focused on connecting service to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.
rinewstoday.com
New Urgent Care center opens TODAY in Johnston
Johnston, Rhode Island will be the site of the 4th Lifespan Urgent Care when they open for patients on Monday, January 16th at 8am. Located at 11 Commerce Way, Unit #5, in the plaza with Stop & Shop, the urgent care will provide the people who live and work in Johnston and the greater Providence County area with access to quick and convenient high-quality medical care for common medical conditions, and minor illnesses and injuries.
