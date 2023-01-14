Witness and Injured Mother Describe Horrifying Accident Where a Wave Rolls a Huge Log Over a Young Couple and Their Baby

Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
California storms: National Guard joins search for missing boy swept away in flood
OAKLAND, Calif. - The National Guard has joined the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Kyle was swept away Monday by floodwaters on the state’s central coast. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it became stranded in floodwaters near Paso Robles. Bystanders were able to pull...
Video: California woman rescued from rushing waters by helicopter
Historic flooding has hit California after torrential storms swept across the state. In Orange County, emergency responders have braved rapid waters to save locals.
Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch
Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah. Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms. "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
Hiker Has Far Out Reaction to Waterspout Caught on Camera
Earlier this week, a hiker had the best reaction when he spotted a waterspout forming off the coast in California’s Sonoma County. Of course, we knew immediately where the person was from after watching the clip. In the clip, viewers watch in awe as the whirling sphere of air...
Deaths of California men found in home with generator on prompts rare investigation
Two California men were found dead inside a Sea Ranch home on Wednesday after authorities found a generator turned on with an empty fuel tank in a hallway.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
Almost the whole state of California is under a flood watch because of the recent, intense rains and storms.
It is estimated that 24 trillion gallons of water have fallen as a result of the several weather systems that make up atmospheric rivers. New floods, mudslides, and traffic jams are expected as additional rain and storms roll across the state on Saturday, affecting almost 26 million people, largely between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
Watching drone videos of his creative process, it's clear the artist feels harmony with nature, even in the middle of a storm.
As California eyes more wildlife crossings, researchers say some animals might be scared to use them
As Californians mourn the death of celebrity mountain lion P-22, work continues on a massive wildlife crossing bridge in Los Angeles County which will connect two natural landscapes that have been bisected by one of the nation’s busiest highways. Perhaps the lasting legacy of the cougar, who was captured and euthanized by California Fish and […]
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
Documentarian claims Illegal cannabis grow operations flourishing right below the Oregon border
Documentarian Jorge Ventura was interviewed by Siyamek Khorrami on the YouTube channel California Insider on November 30, 2022, to discuss the out-of-control illegal cannabis grow operations happening specifically in Siskiyou County, California. This large Northern California county borders a significant portion of Oregon's southern border.
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: How much rain will raise Clear Lake, if Clear Lake will rise from rain?
We sure have been getting a lot of rain, we need it. My question is: How much rain will it take to fill Clear Lake to full, like a normal year? How do I find out where to see the lake levels and when do we have to worry if it will flood?
After going viral, California man seeks to aid flooded hometown
Drone footage of Alejandro Martinez's flooded hometown in Central California quickly caught traction over Instagram, and now he’s looking to help support the area’s recovery. Parked at the small convenient market, Alejandro Martinez turned on his phone camera and continued to document the murky floodwaters on that had...
San Francisco got snubbed by Coachella, but 4 NorCal acts made the lineup
Four acts from the Bay Area and surrounding regions made the lineup.
kymkemp.com
California and IRS Offer Storm Victims Tax Relief
Both the State of California and the IRS are offering some tax relief for those affected by these storms. Below are press releases from the State of California and from the IRS outlining the details. Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. Californians impacted by winter storms are...
kymkemp.com
Oregon, Northern California Coastal Chinook Salmon Move Closer to Endangered Species Protection
Press release from The Center for Biological Diversity:. In response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, Center for Biological Diversity and Umpqua Watersheds, the National Marine Fisheries Service determined [last week] that the Oregon Coast and southern Oregon/Northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act.
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.
People in Princeton, Merritt, and Abbotsford, and other communities hit by the atmospheric river event in late 2021, will be all too familiar with the catastrophic storms already wreaking havoc in northern California.
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Fish and Wildlife Lifts Trap Restrictions In The Commercial And Recreational Dungeness Crab Fisheries
January 15, 2023 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) lifted the Dungeness crab trap prohibition in Fishing Zones 3-6 (all areas south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line) for the recreational fishery on Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:01 a.m. CDFW will lift the 50 percent commercial fishery trap reduction in Fishing Zones 3-6 on Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:01 a.m. The current 50 percent trap reduction for the commercial fishery and trap prohibition in the recreational fishery will remain in place until lifted on the respective dates.
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Comments / 0