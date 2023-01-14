ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Are Lottery Groups Legal in New York State?

People all over New York have lottery fever. You may be tempted to by a ticket with a large group of people to to beat the odds. Here's what you should know before you do. The Mega Millions jackpot is well over a billion dollars at this point. Tonight's drawing is worth $1.3 billion. Many New Yorkers who can legally buy a ticket are obsessing over winning the prize. The jackpot is so high that it is even catching the attention of casual lottery players or people who have never bought a ticket before.
PennLive.com

Oldest vintages of Pa. wineries are scattered around the state: How many do you recognize?

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Limited Winery Act, which allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania. That law was officially named Act 272, which was introduced in June 1968 and passed after midnight on the final day of that session when the Senate approved the bill by a 36-9 vote. Gov. Raymond P. Shafer made it official with his signature on July 31 of that year and created an industry that today exceeds 300 wineries, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association (PWA) website.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lite 98.7

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
PennLive.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 offer for OH today

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any game today can receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets...
OHIO STATE
wellsvillesun.com

Poll results are in: Cannabis users still old-fashioned, large percentage still say no

Voting on this poll reinforced almost all the data available on contemporary cannabis use in today’s culture. Those who approve now largely outnumber those who do not, and that number grows daily. But not so much among our Allegany and Steuben County readers. In general terms this poll indicates that over 35 percent have no love for the famous plant. Interesting correlation is that 34% of municipalities in NY have opt-ed out of retail sales. That group can find some solice in the opinion of Chris Churchill of the Albany Times-Union. He is pretty sure that legalization is doomed in NY and that Andrew Cuomo simply changed tactics in this front of the “war on drugs.”
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
PennLive.com

Bumps ahead: Some of the challenges awaiting Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro

Josh Shapiro styled his gubernatorial campaign on taking on the big fights. But now that he’s got the job, many Pennsylvanians will probably be happy enough with a governor who can deal with big problems. Because, in a state government that does everything from running colleges and prisons to fixing roads and selling you booze, there’s going to be no shortage of those.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M

Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy