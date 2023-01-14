ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Father and daughter struggle to connect in Urbanite’s ‘Birds of North America’

By Jay Handelman, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCtOc_0kEbTOM100

In Anna Ouyang Moench’s “Birds of North America” at Urbanite Theatre, a father and his adult daughter attempt to bond each fall while birding in the family’s Baltimore backyard over the course of a decade. It is clear that they love one another and want to be closer, but there’s a disconnect that keeps them at odds.

Moench takes familiar themes of dysfunctionality and wraps them around broader societal issues and concerns, like climate change and political views, that heighten the split between Caitlyn and her father, John.

When the play begins, John (played by Stephen Spencer), is a medical researcher who has spent many years working on clinical trials to find a cure for dengue fever. He is out to help the world, even if he doesn’t know how to help his own family. He is worried about climate change and hates unnecessary travel because of its negative impact on the environment, though he can’t quite grasp why that might upset his never-seen wife, who wants to spend time with him away from home somewhere.

Arts NewsletterSign up to receive the latest news on the Sarasota area arts scene every Monday

Theater, music, dance, art and moreYour January guide to the arts for the Sarasota-Manatee area

Artists honored in visual art and danceHermitage Retreat unveils two Greenfield Prize commissions for 15th anniversary

And John worries that Caitlyn (played by Dekyi Rongé) lacks direction and purpose in her life as she approaches 30 and bounces from one relationship to another with guys dad doesn’t care for. He also doesn’t like that she works as a copy editor for the National Rifle Association (and later other businesses he finds offensive), and is dismissive of her attempts to write a novel and her struggles to have a baby.

John’s not a bad guy, but as becomes clearer over the course of the play he doesn’t know how to communicate and doesn’t have the kind of filters Caitlyn needs from him. He tries to be helpful but sounds judgmental, and sometimes a hug would be better than words.

A sense of sadness permeates the placid production staged by Summer Wallace, even amid the occasional excitement of them spotting a rarely seen bird. They can express tenderness and surprise the audience with moments of vulnerability. But just as they struggle to find a way to be together, I found it hard to connect or respond to either of them.

Part of that is the production’s flat emotional range. Wallace and her actors establish a gentle easy pace from the start, but it rarely varies. There’s little sense of emotional weight, even as the issues pile up and the concerns grow stronger. There is no yelling (or not much). A quiet moment can convey a lot, but I kept wondering what I was supposed to be taking away from each scene. Little seems to change and without understanding much about the rest of the family or their own histories, I had trouble caring about them. Even though there’s no need for a happy ending or a revelatory exchange, you might some growth or shift. Time moves on, but these two don’t.

Rongé and Spencer work well together. You believe they are who we see, and follow their bird sightings with clarity. The walls on Frank Chavez’s leaf-strewn set are decorated with diagrams of birds and their feathers that bring you into their world, as leaves fall from the sky at key moments. And Rew Tippin’s sound design brings you outside with different bird calls teasing the audience and the characters.

“Birds of North America”

By Anna Ouyang Moench, directed by Summer Wallace,. Reviewed Jan. 11 at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. Through Feb. 12. Ticket are $39, $25 for 40 and younger and $5 for students. 941-321-1397; urbanitetheatre.com

Follow Jay Handelman on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Contact him at jay.handelman@heraldtribune.com. And please support local journalism by subscribing to the Herald-Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Mega Challah Bake brings tradition with a twist in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch’s Marilyn Abrams mixed her challah dough ingredients as best she could with a spoon before putting on a pair of gloves and kneading the dough by hand. She looked over to her 13-year-old granddaughter, Rachel , and daughter-in-law, Marni, and smiled. Abrams watched for a moment as...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Bay teacher shows off her epic moves in viral dance battle video with student

Sumner High School teacher Yolanda Turner knows how to break it down on the dance floor! Just before the holidays, she joined a student dance battle during a well-deserved break from exams. She faced off against eighth grader O’rian Person, which was caught on camera and shared on social media. The dancing duo stopped by Daytime to recreate their viral moment and to give us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).
RIVERVIEW, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bikers rally to support member fighting Stage 4 lung cancer.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of bikers from all over the country took to the roads in Sarasota over the weekend rallying for a brother in need. Masons Sons hosted a benefit ride in partnership with the Nite Train Express, Inc. to support one of their own who needs their help now more than ever.
SARASOTA, FL
cltampa.com

Sarasota's curvy modern masterpiece, 'The Chapell Residence,' is now for sale

A home designed by famed architect Don Chapell as his personal residence and studio is now on the market in Sarasota's Lido Shores. Located at 150 Morningside Dr., the 6,843-square sits on a waterfront lot, which was purchased by Chapell in 1983 for $138,000. A decade later, construction of the home began, and it was finished in 2000, just six months after Chapell suddenly died at the age of 55.
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $4 Million Tuscan Inspired Home Privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views in Venice, Florida

316 W Bay Drive, Venice, Florida is an extraordinary home privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views of Robert’s Bay, a short walk to the quaint shops, dining, beaches, cultural venues, and recreational activities of downtown Venice. This Home in Venice offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 316 W Bay Drive, please contact Audrey Peabody (Phone: 941-780-6695) & Robert Goldman (Phone: 941-400-2756) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
VENICE, FL
travelmag.com

Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Sarasota

Short-term rentals are a popular choice with travellers planning to spend an extended period in one place – and in Sarasota there are plenty of short-let options available. Situated south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Sarasota is the gateway to miles of beaches with fine sand and shallow waters, while inland you’ll find a number of prestigious cultural institutions dotted around the city. More than enough, indeed, to attract large numbers of visitors here every year, including many who come for longer spells and may want to find a short-term let for their stay. Here are three online resources for seeking out rental properties in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Weekend fun on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It’s pretty chilly out there, but there is still plenty of fun in the forecast. Here are a few family-friendly events happening this weekend:. Manatee County Fair, Jan. 13-22; Saturday and Sunday 12 - 10 p.m. at Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Enjoy animals, exhibits, food and entertainment.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Mam’selles raise funds to support Manatee County girls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dollar or two spent at a garage sale may not sound like something that amounts to much, but every purchase adds up. That’s what’s kept the Mam’selles returning to host their garage sale at Trinity United Methodist Church year after year. The Mam’selles is an all-girl nonprofit where high schoolers worked to serve their community.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - 39-year-old Justin Darr was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Darr’s body was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish. The Sheriff’s office added that the neighborhood is not under a threat.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Christine Williams

The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells

Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Winter shelter open today in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy