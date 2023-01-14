ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A look at the spring training schedules for the Orioles, Pirates and Braves

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCQLH_0kEbTNTI00

Despite one fewer team in the area, there will be plenty of options for area fans to attend spring training in 2023.

While the Tampa Bay Rays have moved their spring training operations this spring, the Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota), Pittsburgh Pirates (Bradenton) and Atlanta Braves (North Port) will hold spring training in the area.

The Rays moved their spring camp to Disney Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista and will play its spring training home games at Tropicana Field, where they hold their regular season games. The Rays’ spring training complex in Port Charlotte was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Orioles

The Orioles play their first home game at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota on Feb. 25 against the Minnesota Twins.

Beginning its 14th season in Sarasota, Baltimore will play 16 home games, including eight on the weekend. The Orioles will face nine different opponents at home: Boston, the New York Yankees, Rays, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Pirates

In its 55th season in Bradenton, Pittsburgh will play 16 games at LECOM Park, formerly McKechnie Field.

Among the opponents visiting LECOM Park are Toronto, Philadelphia, Baltimore, the Yankees, Minnesota, Detroit, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Boston.

The Pirates’ first home game is Feb. 25 against the Blue Jays.

The 2023 season is the 100th year of baseball being played in Bradenton, as the St. Louis Cardinals began play there in 1923.

Braves

In addition to playing host to Atlanta spring training games, CoolToday Park in North Port will be the home of two World Baseball Classic exhibition games. On March 8, the Braves play Team Dominican Republic. On March 9, Atlanta will face Team Puerto Rico.

The Braves’ first spring training home game is Feb. 25 against Boston. Other teams coming to CoolToday Park are Toronto, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Larry Brown Sports

Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team

The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.  Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.  "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.  Thomas, a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored

The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder

With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explains bizarre clock management in wild-card loss

Not to be a backseat driver for Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh… but it’s hard not to in this case. Down 24-17, Baltimore starred their final drive of the game at the Cincinnati 46-yard line with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter. Things were actually going well for the Ravens — with 1:20 left in the game, quarterback Tyler Huntley completed an eight-yard pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson, which, accentuated by an illegal use of hands penalty on Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, put the ball at the Cincinnati 28-yard line. Then, Huntley completed an 11-yard pass to running back J.K. Dobbins, which put the ball at the Cincinnati 17-yard line.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
New York Post

Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million

As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source.  The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool.  He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias.  The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field.  Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate.  While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
BRONX, NY
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy