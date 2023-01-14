A look at the spring training schedules for the Orioles, Pirates and Braves

Despite one fewer team in the area, there will be plenty of options for area fans to attend spring training in 2023.

While the Tampa Bay Rays have moved their spring training operations this spring, the Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota), Pittsburgh Pirates (Bradenton) and Atlanta Braves (North Port) will hold spring training in the area.

The Rays moved their spring camp to Disney Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista and will play its spring training home games at Tropicana Field, where they hold their regular season games. The Rays’ spring training complex in Port Charlotte was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Orioles

The Orioles play their first home game at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota on Feb. 25 against the Minnesota Twins.

Beginning its 14th season in Sarasota, Baltimore will play 16 home games, including eight on the weekend. The Orioles will face nine different opponents at home: Boston, the New York Yankees, Rays, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Pirates

In its 55th season in Bradenton, Pittsburgh will play 16 games at LECOM Park, formerly McKechnie Field.

Among the opponents visiting LECOM Park are Toronto, Philadelphia, Baltimore, the Yankees, Minnesota, Detroit, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Boston.

The Pirates’ first home game is Feb. 25 against the Blue Jays.

The 2023 season is the 100th year of baseball being played in Bradenton, as the St. Louis Cardinals began play there in 1923.

Braves

In addition to playing host to Atlanta spring training games, CoolToday Park in North Port will be the home of two World Baseball Classic exhibition games. On March 8, the Braves play Team Dominican Republic. On March 9, Atlanta will face Team Puerto Rico.

The Braves’ first spring training home game is Feb. 25 against Boston. Other teams coming to CoolToday Park are Toronto, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.