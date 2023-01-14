ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Beloved Asolo Rep and ‘Moonstruck’ actor dies in Sarasota at 94

By Jay Handelman, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlmHf_0kEbTI3f00

In a career that lasted more than 60 years and included decades on stage in Sarasota at Asolo Repertory Theatre and memorable film roles in “Moonstruck” and two Woody Allen films, David S. Howard built a connection with audiences and fellow actors who adored him.

“David and I worked together for over 30 years and did a lot of plays together and had a lot of laughs together,” said Howard Millman, the former producing artistic director of Asolo Rep. “He was one of the most brilliant actors I’ve ever known. He was so insightful in every role he played. He was an effortless actor and he was always ready.”

Howard, who had retired from acting due to the impact of Parkinson’s Disease, died on Tuesday at age 94.

Arts NewsletterSign up to receive the latest news on the Sarasota area arts scene every Monday

Theater, music, art, dance and moreYour January guide to the arts for the Sarasota-Manatee area

A Sarasota and Chicago theater iconFrank Galati, a leading theater director, dies in Sarasota at 79

From 1976 to 1982, he appeared in more than 40 plays at Asolo Rep and he returned in the mid 1990s when Millman, who had previously served as managing director, returned as artistic director. In more recent years, he appeared in Frank Galati’s production of “12 Angry Men,” “Visiting Mr. Green,” Martin Vanderhof in “You Can’t Take it With You,” Grampa Joad in “The Grapes of Wrath,” and Yogi Berra in the one-man play “Nobody Don’t Like Yogi.” He played Scrooge in the theater’s one-time annual production of “A Christmas Carol” and a judge in Joanna Glass’s “Trying.”

Michael Donald Edwards, the current producing artistic director, chose “Yogi” to give him a chance to work with Howard.

“What I experienced with him was the most generous, wonderful, inspiring partner. I was a newbie compared to him and so grateful for that whole experience with him to work on a play about an American iconic figure like Yogi Bera with an American theater icon like David Howard,” said Edwards, who later directed Howard in “The Grapes of Wrath.”

Edwards said the actor had a “particular blend of intelligence, sensitivity, generosity toward other performers and a wonderful easy connection with the audience, no matter what he was doing. It was magical to watch him act.”

David Breitbarth, a longtime Asolo Rep colleague who worked closely with Howard in the two-character play “Tuesdays with Morrie,” described him as “a friend. A gentle soul. A monumental talent. He was what I want to be when I grow up.” Howard played professor Morrie Schwartz in the stage version of Mitch Albom’s popular book about the life lessons he learned during weekly visits to the dying professor.

Carolyn Michel, who played both Howard’s daughter and wife during her career, said he “always came prepared, word perfect and always came with a point of view with what he wanted to do, but it was easy to direct him,” she said. “He was always open to discussing, shifting. That’s the perfect professional actor.”

She played his daughter in “I’m Not Rappaport" at Asolo Rep (after he had understudied Jack Klugman in the original Broadway production), and more recently played his wife, Grandma Joad in “The Grapes of Wrath.”

Millman said whenever he’d pass on some insight during a rehearsal that Howard liked “He would just stand there and giggle and I knew there was something he hadn’t thought of and loved. That was his way of expressing joy.”

On film, he played half of a bickering Jewish couple who own a boedga in “Moonstruck”; Anthony Hopkins’ friend in “Meet Joe Black”; and portrayed doctors in Woody Allen’s “Deconstructing Harry” and in the film “The Substance of Fire.” He also appeared in Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and in three episodes of “Law & Order” as different characters.

But it was on stage where he was most at home.

Howard was born Sept. 10, 1928 in Mount KIsco, N.Y. He earned an MFA from Brandeis University where he later worked as a guest artist and acting teacher from 1967 to 1975. Millman hired him occasionally to perform at the Geva Theatre in Rochester, where he was producing artistic director before returning to Asolo Rep, and then Howard rejoined the Sarasota acting troupe.

Kraig Swartz, who starred in three productions of “Visiting Mr. Green” with Howard starting at Asolo Rep said “the experience was never once anything short of a pleasure. Just to be with him in the dresisng room was delightful. He was so funny. And he had the most infectious giggle I've ever heard.”

Before the 2014 opening of “You Can’t Take it With You,” Howard told the Herald-Tribune that four of the actresses in the show had played his daughter at one time or another.

“When you’ve been around as long as I have, it’s bound to happen,” he said in an interview. “I have three daughters of my own and they couldn’t be more different but I love them all, and the same with the actresses here.”

Howard lived in Bradenton with his wife, Anne. They met in Sarasota when he was a guest actor for the Siesta Key Actors Theatre and she was involved with the company.

‘I had heard of David Howard but hadn’t seen him and I expected some 6-foot-2 hunk of something. And in walks this short guy with a jean jacket over his shoulder and we connected from that day on,” Anne said. Both were going through divorces at the time.

She recalled that he started out preparing to become a lawyer "to keep his family happy and he was all geared up to take over a law firm but he realized he didn’t want to do it.” Howard did some summer stock-style shows and went back to school to study acting.

Anne Howard said they "shared four children who are to this day best friends.” He is survived by his daughters Carol Howard and Jessica Howard and Anne’s son, Bruce Franklin and daughter, Lisa Higgs, and six grandchildren. A small studio theater adjacent to the Neel Performing Arts Center on the State College of Florida Bradenton campus is named for the couple.

In 2014, he told the Herald-Tribune that the actors at Asolo Rep had become part of a family.

“You’re not only playing family relationships on stage, but you’re a family of actors. They tease me and make just as much fun of me as anyone else. Fun is an important part of the work process,” he said.

Follow Jay Handelman on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Contact him at jay.handelman@heraldtribune.com. And please support local journalism by subscribing to the Herald-Tribune.

Comments / 2

Barbara Orser
2d ago

he was a wonderful man may he rest in peace in God's Loving hands he will be deeply missed by all who loved him in Sarasota county 🙏❣️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

Sarasota's curvy modern masterpiece, 'The Chapell Residence,' is now for sale

A home designed by famed architect Don Chapell as his personal residence and studio is now on the market in Sarasota's Lido Shores. Located at 150 Morningside Dr., the 6,843-square sits on a waterfront lot, which was purchased by Chapell in 1983 for $138,000. A decade later, construction of the home began, and it was finished in 2000, just six months after Chapell suddenly died at the age of 55.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Mega Challah Bake brings tradition with a twist in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch’s Marilyn Abrams mixed her challah dough ingredients as best she could with a spoon before putting on a pair of gloves and kneading the dough by hand. She looked over to her 13-year-old granddaughter, Rachel , and daughter-in-law, Marni, and smiled. Abrams watched for a moment as...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Will Confederate statue return to downtown Bradenton?

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County officials could soon decide whether to restore and replace the Confederate monument that stood for decades outside the historic courthouse in downtown Bradenton. The Board of County Commissioners briefly debated the issue in a public workshop meeting last week following suggestions from three residents...
BRADENTON, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million

3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $4 Million Tuscan Inspired Home Privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views in Venice, Florida

316 W Bay Drive, Venice, Florida is an extraordinary home privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views of Robert’s Bay, a short walk to the quaint shops, dining, beaches, cultural venues, and recreational activities of downtown Venice. This Home in Venice offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 316 W Bay Drive, please contact Audrey Peabody (Phone: 941-780-6695) & Robert Goldman (Phone: 941-400-2756) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bikers rally to support member fighting Stage 4 lung cancer.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of bikers from all over the country took to the roads in Sarasota over the weekend rallying for a brother in need. Masons Sons hosted a benefit ride in partnership with the Nite Train Express, Inc. to support one of their own who needs their help now more than ever.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Mam’selles raise funds to support Manatee County girls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dollar or two spent at a garage sale may not sound like something that amounts to much, but every purchase adds up. That’s what’s kept the Mam’selles returning to host their garage sale at Trinity United Methodist Church year after year. The Mam’selles is an all-girl nonprofit where high schoolers worked to serve their community.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - 39-year-old Justin Darr was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Darr’s body was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish. The Sheriff’s office added that the neighborhood is not under a threat.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale

Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
FORT MYERS, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL

With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals. Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy