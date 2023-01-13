Read full article on original website
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
Should This Amazing Home in Hamburg Cost More? [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a phenomenal region to raise a family. It's not pretending to be the giant metropolises that New York City, Los Angeles, Miami or Chicago are, but there are some very nice properties to purchase in Buffalo. This is also a region which is more affordable than...
Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road
The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: House with Woodlands on 21 acres in Alfred NY
Slideshow: Check out this unique property with many possibilities. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has breathtaking views of the valley! The home has radiant floor heat and an on-demand hot water tank. Septic, water, natural gas, and electric are all in place, as well as all the lines and drains. Fiber optics is at the road. The west side of the house has concrete exterior walls and is ready for an addition. The property has a 900 ft. gravel driveway that leads to another home that is uninhabitable. Several acres of hardwoods with a small stream running throughout. $159,900.
Wyoming County officials want NYS to review protocol for shutting down thruway
Wyoming County officials say the closure of the NYS Thruway during the November storm put drivers at a higher risk of crashing.
buffalorising.com
The Land Conservancy Announces Plan to Save Chautauqua County Forest
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced its next big effort to preserve WNY’s forested lands. Now, it has set its sights on a 223-acre property Chautauqua County Forest, adjacent to the College Lodge Forest near Fredonia. To that end, the organization is currently assembling the Friends of...
Olean Slates Public Discussion About West State Street Project for Jan. 19
OLEAN, NY — The City of Olean Department of Community Development invites public comment on the proposed West State Street Improvements Project on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St. The meeting will be conducted before the city submits its 2023 RAISE Transportation Grant Application to the Federal Highway Administration. The project will extend from Union Street to St. Bonaventure University. The goal, according to a Community Development news release, is to make West Union safer and more equitable for all users, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and users of scooters/motorized wheelchairs; more economically vital and more environmentally friendly. Persons also can provide their visions and thoughts on the project via Social PinPoint.
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
wellsvillesun.com
Poll results are in: Cannabis users still old-fashioned, large percentage still say no
Voting on this poll reinforced almost all the data available on contemporary cannabis use in today’s culture. Those who approve now largely outnumber those who do not, and that number grows daily. But not so much among our Allegany and Steuben County readers. In general terms this poll indicates that over 35 percent have no love for the famous plant. Interesting correlation is that 34% of municipalities in NY have opt-ed out of retail sales. That group can find some solice in the opinion of Chris Churchill of the Albany Times-Union. He is pretty sure that legalization is doomed in NY and that Andrew Cuomo simply changed tactics in this front of the “war on drugs.”
New York State Man Accused of DWI Driving Go-Kart
Some people still think you can only get busted for driving while intoxicated if you're driving a vehicle on the road somewhere. But it's not that simple. According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment. Even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm. But some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool (?), a motorized recliner (lol), and even on horseback.
Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership
Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
Orchard Park Police search ravine for missing Bills fan, no one found
Orchard Park Police spent hours searching a ravine near Highmark Stadium for a missing person, but later called off the search saying no one was found and they don't believe anyone was in danger.
600 without gas in Steuben County; warming stations open
JAN. 17 UPDATE: Steuben County Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall said that by noon on January 17, crews had restored service to most customers. The rest are expected to get gas again by the end of the day. Marshall said the gas outage was caused by a supply issue, but he wasn’t able to confirm […]
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
explore venango
Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Rolls Multiple Times on Route 666
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 666. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Police say 26-year-old Cole J....
The Silent Conviction: New memoir about Yolanda Bindics murder published
It’s been 18 years since Yolanda Bindics first went missing in Jamestown. Her remains were found two years later in a wooded area in the Town of Charlotte.
WGRZ TV
Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
chautauquatoday.com
Two men charged after attending DWI victim impact panel meeting
Two men who attended a recent driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting at the Hewes BOCES Center in Ashville are now facing charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, who were assisting with the meeting last Wednesday, arrested 66-year-old Deo James Taylor of Westfield for DWI and driving with more than .08 percent blood alcohol content. Another attendee, 34-year-old Richard Preston of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. Both Taylor and Preston will appear in North Harmony Town Court at later date.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
nyspnews.com
Salamanca woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Ashford
Salamanca woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Ashford. On January 12, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Chelsea M. Cook, 28, of Salamanca, NY for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – BAC Over 0.18%. During a traffic stop on U.S. Route 219 in the town of Ellicottville for violations observed in...
