Aspen Daily News
RFTA wants bus service beefed up in west Garfield
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority wants to take another crack at convincing western Garfield County governments and residents to invest in mass transit. Board forges ahead despite escalating construction costs. RFTA’s board of directors on Thursday appointed a subcommittee “to plan outreach to Garfield County communities regarding joining RFTA and/or...
Aspen Daily News
Getting to know 2023’s Aspen City Council candidates
Five names will appear on Aspen voters’ ballots this spring, including three candidates vying for two open Aspen City Council seats and two candidates in the mayor’s race. Challenger: ‘There’s got to be a better way to communicate’. Aspen’s municipal election will be held on March...
Aspen Daily News
Upstanding citizens
In the late 1960s, on Aspen Mountain on New Year’s Eve, a few locals got together on Little Nell after dark. We had already sent someone down to Glenwood to buy a couple of dozen bras and we went up Little Nell to the bottom of Lift No. 5.
realvail.com
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Post Independent editor named publisher
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has seen some internal promotions recently. Peter Baumann, who has served as editor of the Post Independent since late August 2019, was named publisher in December. Former Post Independent Publisher Darcy Carstens was promoted to director of business operations within Swift Communications. She will continue...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Jan. 16
Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series kicks off 42nd season. Aspen Snowmass kicked off its 2023 Town Race Series on Ajax on Saturday with 30 registered competitors hitting the slalom on the North American trail, followed by a Giant Slalom at Snowmass on Sunday. Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club coach...
1037theriver.com
Photos: The Story of Colorado’s Beautiful Crystal Mill Power Station
Crystal Mill is one of the most photographed historic sites in the state of Colorado. It's easy to see why. The old mill along the edge of the river has been around 129 years and looks like the old west meets the seven dwarfs mining house. The ghost town of...
Aspen Daily News
Semple: Home sweet employee housing
A recent two-part series about employee housing by Aspen Journalism, which ran in the Aspen Daily News last weekend, served two important purposes for me. First, the pieces functioned as an affirmation of how lucky, proud and thankful I am to live in employee housing. Second, they let me — and everyone else in Aspen — know how much my house is worth. It’s been so long since I bought the place, frankly I’d forgotten.
Backcountry skier rescued after falling into river near Snowmass
A skier who ventured out into the backcountry on Saturday afternoon required the assistance of rescue crews after falling into a river near the Snowmass Ski area.
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Aspen Daily News
A dishonest life
Pathological liar George Santos (R-NY) claims, “I have lived an honest life.” No, you haven’t, Rep. Santos, but thanks for discovering fire and inventing the bicycle. Resign. JM Jesse. Glenwood Springs.
Summit Daily News
Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: The bad old days and the good new ones
Many of us are asking if Aspen has lost its soul. Today we engage in pseudo-scientific, completely subjective analyses of whether it was worth it. So, let’s look at some of the changes over the last 40 or so years since I got here — recognizing all the while that most of what divides the good and the bad old days is according to when we arrived, our arrivals all marking the end of a golden era, whether you got here in 1979 or a few months ago.
soprissun.com
Basalt Report: Downtown Basalt, planning for beauty
On Tuesday night, Basalt Town Council’s meeting was relatively brief, mostly taken up by presentations concerning the improvement of public property downtown. To begin, Jami Hayes, executive director of YouthZone, presented an update to the council. YouthZone provides positive growth opportunities for teens on the Western Slope, helping on average 282 youths in Garfield County and 174 in Pitkin annually. YouthZone targets at-risk youths as well as their families, with services ranging from counseling and coaching to substance education. Substance intervention is one of the organization’s greatest responsibilities, with alcohol and marijuana possession being the most common reason for referral.
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Aspen Daily News
Time for ideas
Lately I am reading more and more about the disdain for how Aspen has gone downhill and will never be the same again. I, too, am frustrated with a lot of what Aspen has become, especially since COVID upped the whole scenario. Not only Aspen, it seems it has filtered into every aspect of our lives and how we live.
23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Aspen Daily News
Gubernatorial examples
Maybe Sheriff Buglione should be like those clever Republican governors and bus Pitkin County inmates to Lou Vallario’s house in Garfield County.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
