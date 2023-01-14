ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Syracuse.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Peter Su

Peter Su is a senior vice president at Green Check Verified and treasurer of the Asian Cannabis Roundtable. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I am...
Syracuse.com

New campaign financing system gives everyday New Yorkers a voice (Guest Opinion by Christina Harvey)

Christina Harvey is executive director of Stand Up America, a New York-based progressive organization with nearly 2 million members nationwide. New Yorkers deserve a state government that represents all of us — where candidates and elected officials can focus on what our communities need, not what big-money donors and special interests want. We’ve come one step closer to that vision with the recent launch of New York state’s small-dollar matching public financing system, the first statewide program of its kind in the country.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy