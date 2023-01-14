Read full article on original website
BBC
New BBC MasterChef studios plan in Birmingham approved
Plans for a new studio for hit BBC cooking show MasterChef have been given the go ahead by a council. Birmingham City Council has confirmed the former Banana Warehouse on Fazeley Street, Digbeth will become the show's new home. The grade II listed building will be occupied by television production...
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC
Stranded Nottingham passengers' anger over signalling fault
A rail company has been criticised for its "pretty poor" handling of a signalling fault in Nottingham that left hundreds of people stranded. Passengers reported chaos at stations across the East Midlands on Tuesday evening after several major services were cancelled. Some were forced to stay overnight in hotels while...
BBC
More homeless children in London than rest of England combined
There are more homeless children in London than the rest of the country put together, figures from charity Shelter show. Of the estimated 123,000 homeless children in temporary accommodation in England, nearly 74,000 are in the capital. Children comprise almost half (45%) of all people recorded as homeless in the...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Student flats plan for old Nottingham police and fire HQ pulled
Plans to demolish Nottingham's former police and fire headquarters and build student flats have been withdrawn. The newly-listed bomb-proof site in Shakespeare Street was built between 1938 and 1940 but closed in 2016. Plans to build a 900-bed student block was recommended for approval by Nottingham City Council officers, but...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Lichfield mother to cycle length of UK in son's memory
A mother whose son died from a brain tumour when he was six is aiming to raise £22,000 by cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats with her sister. Dawn Stakounis, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, plans to start the challenge for Children with Cancer UK on 12 May. The 63-year-old's...
BBC
Brixton crush: O2 Academy to remain closed, council rules
London's Brixton O2 Academy will remain closed for at least three months, Lambeth Council has ruled. It comes after two people died and several were injured in a crowd surge in the foyer of the venue during a gig by Afro-pop singer Asake on 15 December. Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby...
BBC
Trains cancelled due to wire damage near Wolverhampton
Rail services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton have been hit by major disruption. Damage to overhead wires means trains are being cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Transport for Wales are affected. Services to parts...
Inside a gorgeous pub with rooms in Hodnet - Shropshire's finest Tudor village
Stan Cullimore calls at The Bear Inn, a pub with a restaurant and 12 bedrooms in the village of Hodnet. He finds that it 'oozes gentility and style'.
UK pest-control firm made £9m from ‘VIP lane’ PPE deal during pandemic
PestFix had assets of £18,000 and 16 staff but won contracts worth £344m after being put on government’s high-priority supplier list
