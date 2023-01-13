ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

KCTV 5

KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight. The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after...
KANSAS CITY, KS
ktwb.com

Kansas City man sentenced for drug running in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ricky Lee Young, Jr., 39, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. In the summer of 2021,Young and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO

