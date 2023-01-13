Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
A Jackson County, Missouri, judge has approved a settlement in the deadly Westport firetruck crash. The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. Brandon Herring’s mother searches for justice 6 years after her son’s homicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A mother is on...
KMBC.com
Police seeking surveillance in Blue Springs home invasion, Independence shooting and police chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking the public to check their surveillance video after a home invasion and police chase that wound through several areas of eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Blue Springs police said this started as a home invasion. Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of...
Leawood family mourns woman killed by suspected drunk driver
Police said the driver was going more than twice the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Suspected drunk driver charged in Overland Park crash that left woman dead
Alexander Grayson Kohrs was charged last week with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.
Trial to open for man accused of threatening to kill Kansas lawmaker
Prosecutors say Chase Neill, 32, threatened to kill LaTurner in a June 5 voicemail message left at the Republican congressman's office, then continued to make threatening calls the following day.
Police, district investigating vandalism at Blue Valley High School
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a case of vandalism at Blue Valley High School on Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
northeastnews.net
272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
lawrencekstimes.com
Trial for Lawrence man charged with raping two college students going to jury soon
A Douglas County jury on Tuesday will weigh testimony to decide whether they believe the accounts of two women, or the man who they say raped them both after a New Year’s Eve party three years ago. Chastleton J. Malone, now a 24-year-old KU graduate, faces three counts of...
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
KCTV 5
Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight. The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after...
AOL Corp
Sheriff IDs skeletal remains of woman found by mushroom hunter in rural Missouri
On April 27, a mushroom hunter called authorities after he came across skeletal remains in a wooded area in rural Ray County, Missouri. On Friday, the Ray County Sheriff’s Office publicly identified the remains as belonging to Colette Noelle Greene, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. The sheriff’s office...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
ktwb.com
Kansas City man sentenced for drug running in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ricky Lee Young, Jr., 39, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. In the summer of 2021,Young and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
AOL Corp
Johnson County school, ex-teacher face five lawsuits for filming students changing
An ex-Johnson County choir teacher who pleaded guilty in December to secretly filming students changing is now facing five separate lawsuits from alleged victims. Joseph Heidesch, 46, along with his former employer, St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, was sued by a fifth student who claims she was videotaped changing in his office for choir practice.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed newborn triplets this week. Adrienne and Alim Blenford are now the proud parents of naturally conceived triplets — who could be identical as well. The couple, who already had four children, are...
