Franklin administrator/CFO resigns, DPW head awarded five-year contract

FRANKLIN - Andrew Bernath, who has been the borough's administrator for just over a year, formally tendered his resignation to the Borough Council Thursday, effective the end of the month.

At the same meeting, the council unanimously approved a new five-year contract with Department of Public Works Chief Brian VanDenBroek.

When hired in November, 2021, Bernath shared duties as administrator and chief financial officer with municipal clerk Darlene Tremont, but in the ensuing time took on most of those duties, as was apparent during the council's meeting.

Several of the six council members and Mayor John Sowden expressed thanks to Bernath, but also spoke of how he would be missed. Councilman Gilbert Snyder said the board would surely make use of his remaining time to get the annual budget in final shape.

Councilwoman Rachel Heath said she really wanted to reject his letter of resignation but when it came time for the six members to vote, the first five reluctantly voted "aye" to accept the resignation letter.

Council President Concetto Formica, the last to vote, paused, looked at other members of the vote and said: "No."

The vote drew nods and chuckles from the board as they turned to look at Bernath.

The new contract for VanDenBroek lists his current salary as $112,495 which increases by $25,000 as of Jan. 1. The salary base increases by 2% each year, reaching an annual base salary of $148,830 in 2027. The contract also includes a borough-owned vehicle to be used for work, a clothing allowance and payment of fees for any courses or licenses needed to maintain his certifications.

The council also marked the start of budget season by setting Feb. 14 for a public hearing on what is known as a "cap bank." New Jersey sets a percentage cap on increases in annual municipal budgets, but does allow a municipality to "bank" what is not used of the maximum in one budget year for possible use in future years.

Setting that bank requires formal action by the governing body following a public hearing.

The borough's 2023 budget has not yet been formally presented, although the council's budget committee will hold its first meeting to go over preliminary figures within the next week. There is no date when the budget will be formally presented to the full council and public.