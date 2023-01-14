Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO