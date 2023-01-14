Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flat Tops; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 13 inches. * WHERE...In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Flat Tops, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide and Northwest San Juan Mountains. In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO