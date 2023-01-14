Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 13 inches. * WHERE...In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Flat Tops, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide and Northwest San Juan Mountains. In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flat Tops, Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flat Tops; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 13 inches. * WHERE...In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Flat Tops, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide and Northwest San Juan Mountains. In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
