Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; San Juan River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO