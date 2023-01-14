ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Zach Taylor's breakout season for North Quincy High boys basketball is not a surprise

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

QUINCY − When a starter returns as a senior and triples his scoring average in high school basketball, it’s usually a surprise.

That’s not the case for North Quincy High’s Zach Taylor, who has raised his average from 7.8 points per game as a junior to 24.6 as a senior.

“I’m not surprised one bit because I saw the tenacity and the effort and the hard work that he put in all summer long,” said North Quincy coach Kevin Barrett. “I’ve been doing this for a while, 17 years. I’ve never had a kid commit themselves like he did this summer.”

“I trusted the work that I put in, so it doesn’t really surprise me,” said Taylor following Friday’s 68-42 win over previously unbeaten Marshfield (7-1). “But we had a great game as a whole team, so it feels pretty good.”

With the departure of Daithi Quinn, a two-time Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic who transferred to Tabor Academy, the Raiders needed someone to step up and fill the void of his vacated 23.1 points per game.

Taylor has done just that, scoring at least 13 points in every game this season. He’s got seven 20-plus-point games.

“He is a quiet kid by nature, but he’s a pit bull on the court,” Barrett said of Taylor. “Even though he doesn’t play with a whole lot of emotion, that fire is burning inside. It’s just fun to watch. He plays with the same motor whether it’s a practice or a game. I couldn’t be more thrilled for the success that he’s having. He’s just a pleasure to coach.”

In Friday’s win, Taylor scored 7 points in the first half. He finished with 29 despite sitting for much of the fourth quarter. He scored 16 points in the third quarter and helped the Raiders (7-2, 6-1 Patriot League) break the game open with a 25-3 run that turned a 4-point second-quarter lead (23-19) into a 48-22 gap. For good measure, he spearheaded an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter with 6 points, all coming off finishes at the rim.

“I just attacked the rim, made the right reads off it, went up strong, went through the contact, just stuff my coaches have been telling me,” said Taylor of the second-half barrage.

There wasn’t much of an adjustment period for Taylor to become North Quincy’s lead dog. He opened the season with a career-high 31 points in a win over Hanover. He followed that up with 27 in a 72-48 win over Scituate and a career-high 35 against Duxbury. Thirty-five points still stands as tops for Taylor.

Taylor embraced the increased role starting in the offseason with strong performances in competitive summer leagues.

“He really assumed that role immediately,” said Barrett. “He knew he was going to have to be an impact on the offensive end and his volume of shots was going to have to increase for us to be any good. He’s certainly done that.”

Although Taylor is North Quincy’s lone scorer averaging double-digit points, he’s far from a solo act.

Sophomore point guard Kobe Nguyen makes everyone’s life easier with his skills. Nguyen had 14 points, 6 assists and 5 steals against Marshfield.

“Kobe, our point guard, is the best passer I’ve ever played with,” said Taylor. “He’s a lot more mature (than last season). He’s being smart with the ball, he’s attacking the rim. His confidence has gone up a lot.”

Nate Caldwell, a senior captain, is a defensive stopper. He held Marshfield’s James Molloy to zero points Friday. Caldwell didn't score either, which was not a problem for the Raiders.

“I thought we really set the tone early defensively and all the credit goes to Nate Caldwell and the job that he did on a terrific player, James Molloy,” said Barrett. “It started with him and we fed off his tenacity and energy and everyone followed suit.”

“Playing with Nate is amazing,” said Taylor. “The best player, you just put him out there and he shuts them down. He’s one of the best defenders I’ve ever seen play. He’s always on the floor, he hustles every single play.”

Dylan Clifford is North Quincy’s other senior captain. He’s a two-way standout for the Raiders. He finished with 8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists against the Rams.

“He’s just so steady,” said Barrett of Clifford. “He’s kind of our catalyst, our Kevin Garnett on defense. But on the offensive end too, he’s a contributor. We trust him with the basketball in his hands; he makes great reads and great decisions with the ball.

“He’s particularly effective (passing) against a zone, where he really changes sides of the floor really well.”

North Quincy also received solid contributions from seniors Kevin Pritchard and Alex Pham off the bench. Pritchard finished with 7 points and 5 rebounds (3 offensive) while Pham potted a 3-pointer.

“He was in the right place at the right time,” said Barrett of Pritchard. “He caught the ball and he finished around the basket. He had a couple of rebounds and played good defense. Pritch gave us great minutes off the bench, as did Alex Pham.”

Friday’s win was a nice bounce-back for the Raiders coming off a 60-54 loss to Fisher Division-leading Plymouth South (6-1, 6-1 in Patriot League). The Panthers have notable wins over Plymouth North, Pembroke, Hanover, North Quincy and Whitman-Hanson. The Raiders will host Plymouth South on Feb. 7 in a game that looks like it will have major league-title implications.

