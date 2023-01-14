Polar plunges to highlight 'Maple Frost' at February First Fridays in Adrian

ADRIAN — The city of Adrian is planning to beef up its monthly First Fridays promotional event for February with a chilly theme, perfectly aligned with a Michigan winter and all for a good cause.

First Fridays on Feb. 3 will be titled “Maple Frost,” and a highlight is the new Maple Frost Plunge.

Twelve community members have volunteered to take part in the plunge, a news release said. The event serves as a fundraiser for a number organizations within Lenawee County. If the participants reach the fundraising goal of $500, they will take a plunge into “an icy cold pool of water" during First Fridays, the release said.

Half of all funds donated will go toward future downtown events, and the other half will benefit the organization each participant has chosen, the city said.

The fundraisers' plunge is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3. A second plunge, in which the public can brave the icy pool, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Participants in the open plunge must preregister and prepay a minimum donation of $20. Additional details and registration information about the open plunge can be found at tinyurl.com/3y5hd4ey.

Maple Frost participants and the beneficiaries of their plunges are:

Mayor Angie Sword Heath, Autism Grace of Lenawee.

Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick, Aawwesome Troop.

Adrian Parks and Recreation Director Jeremiah Davies, Lenawee Humane Society.

Adrian Assessor Kristen Brown, Toby's Place Cat Rescue.

Adrian Police Department administrative assistant Paula Ramirez, Dream Riders 4-H Club.

Lenawee County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Tanis, HOPE Community Center.

Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker, Adrian Schools Education Foundation.

Adrian High School Principal Sam Skeels, students of Adrian High School.

Culver’s of Adrian owner and DDA/Main Street board member David Thomas, Lenawee County Education Foundation.

Catherine Cobb Safe House legal advocate Candy Gomez, Catherine Cobb Safe House.

Greenjak owner Jack Still, Boys & Girls Club of Lenawee.

City of Refuge Ministries meal assistance program director DeAngelo Boone, City of Refuge Ministries.

The public is able to donate to any of the Maple Frost Plunge participants. To donate, visit, client.pointandpay.net/web/cityofadriandda, and choose the individual you are supporting from the drop-down menu.

With about three weeks to go before the Maple Frost Plunge at the February First Fridays, the public is invited to stay up to date on all information regarding the event by following the Adrian First Fridays Facebook page on social media.