ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MTG claims Ashli Babbitt tried to keep people out of Capitol chambers on Jan. 6

By Sky Palma
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIIG2_0kEbOiqm00

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This Friday, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a report from the Washington Examiner detailing how the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021, was housed for six months "in a hotel suite reserved for top brass at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland."

"Capitol Police paid for a suite for Lt. Michael Byrd and a 'pet' at the hotel inside the fenced base from July 2021 to January 2022 for thousands of dollars," the report stated.

In a post to her Twitter account, Greene questioned who at the Department of Defense decided to provide taxpayer funded protection for the officer, identified as Lt. Byrd. Greene. She then claimed that Babbitt was killed while trying to prevent other rioters from the breaching the Capitol's chambers.

"Videos on J6 show Ashli hitting another man as she tried to stop people from going in," Greene wrote. "People shouldn't have gone in the Capitol but Ashli was wrongly killed & lied about."

Greene then shared an edited video from Jan. 6 showing rioters trying to break down the doors to the Speaker's Lobby inside the Capitol moments before Babbitt was shot. The video purports to show Babbitt "punching" another rioter in the face in an alleged attempt to dissuade him from entering.

In the video, there's a slight moment where a hand purportedly belonging to Babbitt raises up near another rioter's face and seemingly knocks off his glasses, but there's no real indication of what the nature of the interaction was or what Babbitt's mindset was at the time -- or if the person is even Babbitt at all.

Politifact did a fact check on the video last year, pointing out that the claim originated from an Epoch Times article "that made speculative claims about what Babbitt said, did and felt in the moments before her death. Babbitt was the first rioter to reach the Speaker's Lobby doors, and the first to try jumping through them."

Furthermore, video of the moment of Ashli Babbitt's death clearly shows her trying to jump though the broken glass of the door leading to the Lobby.

Comments / 113

Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
2d ago

no she didn't. she smashed the window and then tried to climb through it and she got shot. and she got exactly what she deserved. insurrections have consequences 💯

Reply(25)
100
mgysgt
2d ago

Greene , you are so full of it. Babbitt was breaking in and helping to destroy government property. She wasn't a good Airman when she served in the Air Force . That's why she Varela lasted ad long as she did. As far as I'm concerned , Law Enforcement should have opened up on everybody that was breaking in. Would have saved the tax payers court costs and maybe some of the cowards that were in the mix would have run off like the crying babies they are.

Reply(1)
62
TRUMPTARDS UNITE!
2d ago

no Marjorie she didn't which is why she's dead! she got what she deserved and unfortunately the other 900 people that we convicted and tried should have been sitting next to her! because she's sitting where any terrorist should be or any person who attempts to overthrow the United States government! people keep thinking January 6th was not serious and I challenge any of you to tempt it again with a president that will call out the national guard! Donald Trump protected those people by not acting Make no mistake if any other president would have been in power we would not have been trying all these people because they would have been dead!

Reply(2)
44
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump claims Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot by a ‘lunatic’ for ‘no reason’

Donald Trump marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by accusing a “lunatic” police officer of shooting protester Ashli Babbitt “for no reason” and reiterating his false claims about a stolen 2020 election.On Saturday, Mr Trump gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of an event surrounding the conservative CPAC conference.During his remarks, the former president referenced Babbitt, a right-wing demonstrator who was shot and killed by police during January 6 as she attempted to climb through a window into the Capitol, and the recent arrest of Babbitt’s mother at a January...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
210K+
Followers
21K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy