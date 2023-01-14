Read full article on original website
Avs rout Senators 7-0 losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic's 27-year-old team...
Yardbarker
Stats, standings, and predictions for the Abbotsford Canucks’ double header weekend in San Jose
Alright Canucks fans, how about a dose of positivity for a change?. The Abbotsford Canucks are on FIRE to start the new year! Though they were shut out for just the second time this season in their rematch against the Calgary Wranglers, the Farm finished their four-in-six week with a 3-1-0-0 record, outscoring opponents 11-9.
Yardbarker
4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More
The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
Kraken hold 8-game win streak heading into matchup with Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Lightning's 4-2 win. Seattle is 10-8-2 in home games and...
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Ducks: Rickard Rakell Sees Old Friends
The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to avoid a third straight loss tonight, as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Penguins (21-15-6) are continuing to battle through inconsistencies and injuries to maintain their playoff position. The Ducks (12-27-4) are one of the basement dwellers of the league, despite their young star power.
Yardbarker
Oilers Trade Deadline Plans Could Change if Desharnais Succeeds
It’s been a long road to the NHL for Edmonton Oilers’ defenceman Vincent Desharnais. He was passed over twice in the NHL Draft, and the Oilers finally took a shot on the 6-foot-6, 215-pound defender with the 183rd pick in the 2016 Draft. Since then, the Laval, Quebec native, has spent four seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) – with stints in the ECHL – but his dream came true when he made his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 11.
Hurricanes reassign goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov
With all three goaltenders healthy, the Carolina Hurricanes had to make a decision. Since Pyotr Kochetkov is still waiver-exempt, he’s the one on the way out. The young netminder has been reassigned to the minor leagues, despite his strong performance so far this year. This certainly won’t make many...
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo scores late, Sabres hang on to beat Predators
Kyle Okposo broke a tie in the third period, and the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Saturday. Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 36 saves for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ryan Johansen had a goal and...
