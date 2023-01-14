ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

etxview.com

Public reception on Sunday to honor former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard

SHREVEPORT, La. - Friends and family gathered today in Texas for a private funeral to honor former Shreveport mayor, Hazel Beard. A public reception is planned for Sunday in in Shreveport from 2-4:00 p.m., at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. It's located at 2500 Southside Drive. Beard died last month at the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

