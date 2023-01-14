Read full article on original website
Public reception on Sunday to honor former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friends and family gathered today in Texas for a private funeral to honor former Shreveport mayor, Hazel Beard. A public reception is planned for Sunday in in Shreveport from 2-4:00 p.m., at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. It's located at 2500 Southside Drive. Beard died last month at the...
BRF hosts Annual Event with New York Times bestselling author and geopolitical expert Peter Zeihan
SHREVEPORT, La. — BRF hosted its Annual Event on Thursday, January 12, 2023, featuring geopolitical strategist and author Peter Zeihan. The event was held at The Strand Theatre in downtown Shreveport. Zeihan, a New York Times bestselling author, has published four books: The Accidental Superpower, The Absent Superpower, Disunited...
